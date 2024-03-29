Sierra Leone's APC Condemns Arrest of Organizing Secretary in Guinea, Calls for Clarity and Respect for Rights

The All People’s Congress (APC), Sierra Leone’s primary opposition party, has strongly condemned the arrest of their Organizing Secretary for the North West Region, Mr. Abubakar Boxx Konteh, in neighboring Guinea. Konteh, alongside other unidentified APC members, was reportedly apprehended on March 23rd, 2024, allegedly at the request of the Sierra Leonean government led by President Maada Bio. The APC views this incident as part of a broader pattern of attempts to suppress and intimidate opposition members.

Allegations of Rights Violations

According to a statement issued by the APC, Mr. Konteh has been unaccounted for since his arrest, with no communication established between him, his family, or legal representatives. The party accuses Sierra Leonean authorities in Guinea of failing to disclose Konteh's whereabouts or provide access to him during his detention. This lack of transparency and denial of basic legal rights is condemned by the APC as a flagrant violation of constitutional and human rights.

Demand for Clarity and Justice

In their official statement, the APC demands immediate clarification from the Sierra Leonean government regarding Mr. Konteh’s location and the status of all detained party members. They assert that the arrests are baseless and represent a departure from democratic norms. Moreover, the APC argues that such actions undermine the Agreement for National Unity, a pact designed to promote collaboration between the ruling and opposition parties. They warn that these measures pose a threat to the peace and stability of Sierra Leone.

Appeal for Respect of Rights

Concluding their statement, the APC appeals to the Guinean government to uphold the rights of Sierra Leonean citizens within its jurisdiction. The party reaffirms its unwavering commitment to democratic principles and condemns the misuse of state power for political persecution. They urge the authorities to halt what they deem as unjustifiable actions and ensure the protection of fundamental rights for all citizens.