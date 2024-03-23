Sierra Leone Human Rights Commission Raises Alarm Over Rising Kush Abuse Among Youth

The Human Rights Commission of Sierra Leone (HRCSL) has voiced deep apprehension regarding the escalating use of kush, particularly among the country's youth. Citing media reports, both traditional and social, the Commission has noted the alarming prevalence of this dangerous synthetic drug and its devastating impact on individuals and communities. The recent mass burial of 32 individuals suspected of kush-related fatalities serves as a grim reminder of the lethal consequences of this substance. Additionally, the HRCSL has condemned the inhumane treatment of victims, including forced head shaving, physical assaults, and social ostracization.

Urgent Calls for Action

In response to the growing crisis, the HRCSL has put forth a series of recommendations aimed at addressing the kush epidemic and safeguarding public health:

Declaration of Public Health Emergency:

The Commission urges President Bio to declare a state of public health emergency to mobilize resources and implement comprehensive measures to combat kush abuse effectively. This declaration would empower authorities to take swift and decisive action to address the crisis and mitigate its impact on society.

Strengthening Border Security:

Recognizing the role of porous borders in facilitating the influx of illicit substances, the HRCSL calls for enhanced border security measures. Collaboration among security agencies, immigration officials, and customs authorities is vital to prevent the smuggling of kush and other narcotics into Sierra Leone.

Rehabilitation and Support Services:

To address the rehabilitation needs of individuals struggling with substance abuse, the HRCSL urges the government to establish rehabilitation centers in high-risk areas. These centers, operated in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Welfare and the National Commission for Social Action (NaCSA), would provide essential support and treatment services to affected individuals, helping them recover and reintegrate into society.

Collective Response and Commitment to Human Rights

The HRCSL underscores the urgent need for collective action to confront the kush epidemic and protect the well-being of Sierra Leone's youth. By implementing comprehensive measures, strengthening border security, and providing rehabilitation support, the country can effectively combat substance abuse and uphold human rights principles. The Commission reaffirms its dedication to safeguarding the rights and dignity of all Sierra Leoneans and calls for concerted efforts to address this pressing public health challenge.