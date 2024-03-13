Sierra Leone and Columbia Law School Collaborate to Foster Tech Startup Growth

Sierra Leone's Ministry of Communication, Technology and Innovation (MoCTI) has embarked on a groundbreaking collaboration with Columbia Law School to tailor a legal framework specifically designed to propel the growth of tech startups within the nation.

Crafting Tailored Legislation for Tech Startups

Minister Salima Monorma Bah underscored the necessity for legislation that caters to the unique needs of tech startups, distinct from those of traditional businesses. The initiative, involving nine law students from Columbia and eight final-year students from Fourah Bay College, aims to formulate a comprehensive startup bill for presentation to Sierra Leone’s Parliament. The envisioned legal framework encompasses every stage of a startup's lifecycle, from incorporation to tax regulations, import duty exemptions, and access to vital services such as energy and internet connectivity.

Updating Legal Infrastructure for Contemporary Needs

Yadah Williams, Chair of the Law Reform Commission, emphasized the imperative to modernize outdated colonial-era laws to align with present-day requirements. As the commission assumes a pivotal role in ensuring Sierra Leone's legal framework reflects contemporary needs, this collaboration represents a significant step forward in legal reform.

Aligning with National Innovation and Entrepreneurship Strategy

MoCTI representatives provided an overview of the project's objectives, activities, and anticipated outcomes. Students engaged in discussions centered on Sierra Leone’s National Innovation and Entrepreneurship Strategy, focusing on the pillars of "Attract," "Thrive," and "Retain." These pillars aim to build infrastructure, establish investor-friendly policies, promote exports, facilitate access to financing, and foster networking opportunities.

Empowering Through Collaboration

Divided into dedicated groups based on the pillars of "Attract," "Thrive," and "Retain," students will collaborate intensively over a four-day period to develop a robust startup act. This initiative seeks to create a legal framework conducive to the growth of tech startups, attract foreign investment, and position Sierra Leone as a thriving hub for innovation on the global stage.