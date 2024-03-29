Sierra Chief MP Urges Kush Dealers to Cease Illicit Activities in Kambia

In a solemn address to his subjects in Magbema Chiefdom and the wider Kambia District, the Honorable Paramount Chief and Member of Parliament, PC Bai Farama Tass Bubu Ngbak D 4th, delivered a resolute message directed at Kush dealers, urging them to halt their illicit activities without delay.

Urgent Plea to Kush Dealers

PC Bai Farama Tass Bubu Ngbak D 4th implored Kush dealers and sellers to reflect on the consequences of their actions, emphasizing the negative impact it has on society as a whole. With a sense of urgency, he appealed to their patriotism, reminding them of their duty to safeguard the well-being of their fellow citizens. Quoting from scriptures, he invoked the golden rule, urging them to treat others with the same respect and care they would wish for themselves.

Concern Over Kush Consumption

Expressing deep concern over the devastating effects of Kush consumption, particularly the loss of lives among Sierra Leoneans in Freetown, the Paramount Chief highlighted the gravity of the situation. He condemned the trade in the strongest terms, emphasizing its moral reprehensibility and the illegality of such activities. PC Bai Farama Tass Bubu Ngbak D 4th issued a stern warning to perpetrators, urging them to cease their actions immediately to prevent further harm to society.

Call for Immediate Cessation

In his address, PC Bai Farama Tass Bubu Ngbak D 4th left no room for ambiguity, emphasizing the imperative need for Kush dealers to cease their operations forthwith. He underscored the importance of upholding the law and preserving the moral fabric of society, urging all stakeholders to join hands in combating the scourge of illicit drug trade. With unwavering determination, the Paramount Chief called upon Kush dealers to heed his call and contribute to the well-being and prosperity of their communities.