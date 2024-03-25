Rokel Commercial Bank Spearheads Cybersecurity Initiative in Sierra Leone

In a significant effort to bolster cybersecurity measures in Sierra Leone, Rokel Commercial Bank (RCBank) recently organized a National Symposium on Cybersecurity and Financial Inclusion in collaboration with EST Applied Intelligence (UK). Held on February 22nd, 2024, at the Freetown City Council Auditorium, the event attracted over 500 participants from various sectors, including financial institutions, government agencies, the private sector, educational institutions, and security agencies.

Key Outcomes of the Symposium

Following the symposium, a smaller group of participants engaged in a working breakfast session, resulting in the identification of six key variables outlined in the communiqué:

Increased Awareness: Participants gained insights into the evolving cybersecurity threat landscape and the importance of proactive measures to mitigate risks. Best Practices: Enhanced understanding of best practices, frameworks, and strategies for safeguarding digital assets and infrastructure, including sensitive customer data. Collaboration Opportunities: Strengthened professional connections and collaboration opportunities within the financial services, defense, national security, and wider cybersecurity communities. Formation of Cybersecurity Tiger Group: The establishment of the first-ever Cybersecurity Tiger Group in Sierra Leone aims at fostering cross-sector collaboration and capacity building. Financial Services Cybersecurity Chapter: The creation of the Gilpin Chapter marks the inception of the first-ever Financial Services Cybersecurity Chapter in Sierra Leone. Defense Cybersecurity Chapter: The establishment of the Lavahun Chapter signifies the formation of the first-ever Defense Cybersecurity Chapter in Sierra Leone.

Acknowledgments and Call to Action

RCBank expressed gratitude to all distinguished guests, speakers, panelists, media representatives, and partners for their invaluable support and contributions. The management extended special thanks to the organizing committee and volunteers for their dedication and hard work in ensuring the success of the events.

As the symposium concluded, the communiqué urged participants to harness the momentum generated to drive positive change and advance cybersecurity excellence in Sierra Leone. The bank emphasized the importance of collaboration, innovation, and continued engagement to strengthen defenses and build a more secure and resilient digital ecosystem.

Moving Forward

The symposium served as a pivotal moment in Sierra Leone's journey toward enhancing cybersecurity measures. RCBank and its partners remain committed to fostering a culture of cybersecurity excellence, urging all stakeholders to stay connected and actively participate in future initiatives aimed at safeguarding digital assets and infrastructure.