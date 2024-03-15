President Julius Maada Bio Pays Tribute to Late Sister, Mrs. Agnes Deen-Jalloh

President Julius Maada Bio delivered a moving tribute to his beloved sister, Mrs. Agnes Deen-Jalloh (Nee Bio), who passed away on February 18, 2024. In a heartfelt eulogy at the Hockey Pitch in Wilberforce Barracks, President Bio honored his sister as a loyal confidant and unwavering source of support throughout his life. He spoke of her not only as a sibling but also as a maternal figure who played a significant role in shaping his character.

A Profound Loss

Despite grappling with profound grief, President Bio acknowledged that mere words could never fully convey the depth of his sister’s impact on his life and the lives of those around her. “Today, we gather to commence the final rites for the interment of my dearly beloved late sister, Mrs. Agnes Anne-Marie Deen-Jalloh, with a Funeral Mass at the Hockey Pitch in Wilberforce Military Barracks in Freetown,” President Bio remarked. He continued, “Words fail to capture the depth of sorrow that my family and I feel as we slowly come to terms with the absence of our beloved Sissy from this earthly realm.”

A Beacon of Love and Strength

President Bio praised his sister’s selfless nature, describing her as a beacon of love and strength. He emphasized her boundless compassion, unwavering resilience, and remarkable humility, which touched the lives of all who knew her. “Sissy’s passing has left a void that cannot be filled, not only within our family but also in the hearts of the many lives she touched,” President Bio reflected. “Her wisdom, warmth, and comforting smile were a source of solace for me and countless others.”

Celebrating Her Memory

While mourning her loss, President Bio expressed a commitment to celebrating his sister’s memory and the profound impact she had on the world around her. Mrs. Agnes Deen-Jalloh’s legacy of love, compassion, and strength will continue to inspire and uplift those who were fortunate enough to know her. As President Bio and his family navigate this period of mourning, they find solace in the cherished memories and enduring spirit of their beloved Sissy.