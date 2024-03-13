President Bio Approves Promotions for Senior Officers in Sierra Leone Armed Forces

President Julius Maada Bio has granted approval for the promotion of eight senior officers within the Sierra Leone Armed Forces, showcasing the government's dedication to bolstering and acknowledging leadership within the military. Notably, seven officers have been elevated to the esteemed rank of Brigadier-General.
Demonstrating Commitment to Strengthening Military Leadership
The official letter conveying the President's approval delineates the proposed promotions and appointments for each officer, underscoring the government's commitment to enhancing the capabilities and recognition of leaders within the armed forces.
List of Officers and Proposed Promotions:
- Colonel Alimamy O. Koroma (SL 646): Proposed Promotion to Brigadier General, Proposed Appointment: Commander 2 Infantry Brigade
- Colonel Albert Jusu (SL 738): Proposed Promotion to Brigadier, Proposed Appointment: Commander 3 Infantry Brigade
- Colonel Kemoh T. Sesay (SL 735): Proposed Promotion to Brigadier General, Proposed Appointment: Commander 4 Infantry Brigade
- Colonel George M. Bangura (SL 667): Proposed Promotion to Brigadier General, Proposed Appointment: Commander 5 Infantry Brigade
- Colonel Sahr DT Ngaujah (SL 733): Proposed Promotion to Brigadier General, Proposed Appointment: Commandant, Horton Command and Staff College
- Colonel Mohamed Fofana (SL 665): Proposed Promotion to Brigadier General, Proposed Appointment: Chief of Staff HQ-JFC
- Gp Captain Hassan S. Coomber (SL 745): Proposed Promotion to Air Commodore, Proposed Appointment: Chief of Air Staff
- Colonel Sheik S. Massaquoi (SL 757): Proposed Promotion to Brigadier General, Proposed Appointment: ACDS, Support and Logistics
Uplifting Military Leadership for National Defense
These promotions highlight the government's recognition of exemplary service and dedication within the armed forces, aiming to strengthen leadership structures crucial for safeguarding national security and defense interests.