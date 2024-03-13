President Bio Approves Promotions for Senior Officers in Sierra Leone Armed Forces

President Julius Maada Bio has granted approval for the promotion of eight senior officers within the Sierra Leone Armed Forces, showcasing the government's dedication to bolstering and acknowledging leadership within the military. Notably, seven officers have been elevated to the esteemed rank of Brigadier-General.

Demonstrating Commitment to Strengthening Military Leadership

The official letter conveying the President's approval delineates the proposed promotions and appointments for each officer, underscoring the government's commitment to enhancing the capabilities and recognition of leaders within the armed forces.

List of Officers and Proposed Promotions:

Colonel Alimamy O. Koroma (SL 646): Proposed Promotion to Brigadier General, Proposed Appointment: Commander 2 Infantry Brigade

Colonel Albert Jusu (SL 738): Proposed Promotion to Brigadier, Proposed Appointment: Commander 3 Infantry Brigade

Colonel Kemoh T. Sesay (SL 735): Proposed Promotion to Brigadier General, Proposed Appointment: Commander 4 Infantry Brigade

Colonel George M. Bangura (SL 667): Proposed Promotion to Brigadier General, Proposed Appointment: Commander 5 Infantry Brigade

Colonel Sahr DT Ngaujah (SL 733): Proposed Promotion to Brigadier General, Proposed Appointment: Commandant, Horton Command and Staff College

Colonel Mohamed Fofana (SL 665): Proposed Promotion to Brigadier General, Proposed Appointment: Chief of Staff HQ-JFC

Gp Captain Hassan S. Coomber (SL 745): Proposed Promotion to Air Commodore, Proposed Appointment: Chief of Air Staff

Colonel Sheik S. Massaquoi (SL 757): Proposed Promotion to Brigadier General, Proposed Appointment: ACDS, Support and Logistics

Uplifting Military Leadership for National Defense

These promotions highlight the government's recognition of exemplary service and dedication within the armed forces, aiming to strengthen leadership structures crucial for safeguarding national security and defense interests.