Police Department in South Region Unveils Plans for Enhanced Efficiency

In a bid to bolster efficiency and uphold professional standards within the police force, Superintendent Abdulai D. Bangura, the Regional Coordinator South of the Complaints Discipline and Internal Investigation Department (CDIID), convened a meeting with his unit personnel on Sunday, March 10th, 2024.

Strategies for Improved Service Delivery

During the meeting, Superintendent Bangura discussed strategies outlined by Inspector General of Police (IGP) William Fayia Sellu to enhance the capabilities of the CDIID. Emphasizing the importance of adhering to rules and ethical conduct, Superintendent Bangura underscored the CDIID's pivotal role in upholding discipline and setting a positive example for others within the police force.

Recognition and Motivation

Superintendent Bangura revealed IGP Sellu's gratitude for the support from the south region during his tenure, which led to a special recognition or reward for the CDIID unit. This unexpected gesture is expected to boost morale and motivation among CDIID personnel, recognizing their dedication to maintaining order and upholding police force values.

Disciplinary Operations and Accountability

Inspector Gbessay K. Kamara, the admin officer CDIID at the Regional Headquarters South, elaborated on plans to launch disciplinary operations targeting misconduct and ensuring accountability among officers. Highlighting thematic areas such as improper dressing, handling of diaries, and management of detention facilities, Inspector Kamara stressed the importance of upholding professionalism and the rule of law within the police force.

Implementation of Disciplinary Measures

A notable point of discussion was the implementation of withholding rice supply and salaries as part of the suspension process, as endorsed by the Inspector General of Police. This measure aims to deter unlawful behavior and maintain the integrity of the police force.

Unity and Commitment

The meeting concluded with a sense of unity and commitment among CDIID personnel, as they remain poised to uphold discipline and integrity within the police force. With plans in place for enhanced efficiency and accountability, the CDIID in the south region is geared towards fulfilling its mandate of ensuring a professional and ethical police force. Stay tuned for further updates on these exciting developments.