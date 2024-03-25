Police Crackdown on Drug Trafficking in Kambia District

In a proactive move to combat drug trafficking in Kambia District, Luc Abu Bakarr Magona and his dedicated operations team of police personnel have made significant strides with the recent apprehension of two male drug dealers in separate raids. The arrests, conducted in Madina Tonko Limba Chiefdom and Kambia Central, resulted in the seizure of substantial quantities of Kush and Cannabis sativa.

The individuals apprehended in today's raids have been identified as Mohamed Conteh, residing in Tonko Limba-Madina Town, and Mohamed Jalloh from Kambia Central. Both suspects were found in possession of significant amounts of illicit drugs, indicating their involvement in the illegal drug trade within the district.

Currently, Conteh and Jalloh are assisting law enforcement authorities with investigations at the Kambia Police Division headquarters. This collaborative effort between the police and the community underscores the commitment to eradicating drug-related activities and ensuring the safety and well-being of residents.

The successful operations reflect the proactive approach taken by security forces to curb the proliferation of dangerous substances within Kambia District. The confiscation of large quantities of Kush and Cannabis sativa sends a clear message that law enforcement will not tolerate drug trafficking.

Despite the challenges posed by the illicit drug trade, the security atmosphere within the district remains relatively peaceful, calm, and quiet. This can be attributed to the effective border security patrols observed along the district's border axis. The vigilant efforts of security personnel have contributed to maintaining stability and preventing the influx of illegal substances into the community.

Photographs documenting the recent arrests and seizures serve as visual evidence of the ongoing efforts to combat drug-related crimes in Kambia District. The collaboration between law enforcement agencies and local communities remains essential in safeguarding public safety and upholding the rule of law.