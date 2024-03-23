Philanthropist Alusine Kamara Donates Solar Streetlights to Bo City Council

Renowned businessman and philanthropist, Alusine Kamara, has demonstrated his commitment to community development by presenting twenty solar streetlights to the Bo City Council. The charitable contribution aims to enhance safety and visibility across the city, as acknowledged by Chief Administrator Henry Pawel. Pawel expressed gratitude for Kamara's generosity, highlighting the strategic placement of the solar streetlights in key areas to improve overall illumination and security within Bo City.

Appreciation from City Officials

Deputy Mayor Mrs. Hawa Campbell also extended her appreciation to Alusine Kamara for his invaluable assistance to Bo City. She expressed optimism about future collaborations aimed at further enhancing the city's infrastructure and overall appeal. The Mayor's gratitude for Kamara's donation was echoed by Kobba Musa, underscoring the widespread recognition and appreciation for Kamara's philanthropic endeavors within Bo City.

Fostering Sustainable Development

Alusine Kamara's benevolent donation of solar streetlights exemplifies the spirit of philanthropy and civic engagement. This collaborative effort between Kamara and the Bo City Council reflects the positive impact that partnerships between individuals and local authorities can have on fostering sustainable development and improving the quality of life for residents. Mayor Kobba Musa emphasized Kamara's dedication to giving back to his hometown and encouraged others to join in the collective effort to transform Bo City into a model urban center for admiration and emulation.