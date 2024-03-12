NGC Condemns Disruption of NEC Meeting by Police, Affirms Commitment to Democratic Principles

The National Grand Coalition (NGC) has expressed grave concern over the recent disruption of their Constitutional quarterly National Executive Council (NEC) meeting by the Sierra Leone Police. The party views this act as a direct challenge to national democratic principles and the fundamental right to assemble.

Constitutional Mandate and Alliance Withdrawal

As a registered political party, the NGC asserts that the NEC meeting is part of their Constitutional mandate and is meant to be held quarterly. The purpose of the disrupted meeting was reportedly to confirm the NGC’s withdrawal from its alliance with the ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP), following internal disagreements within the NGC regarding the continuation of the alliance.

Allegations of Interference and Disruption

The NGC alleges that certain individuals, purportedly affiliated with the ruling SLPP party, attempted to prevent the NEC meeting from proceeding in order to maintain the alliance status with the SLPP. Despite efforts to disrupt the meeting, the NGC claims that their chairman prioritized the meeting's progression and acquiesced to the demands of the opposing faction. However, the intervention of the police, including three truckloads of armed officers, escalated the situation, ultimately leading to the premature termination of the meeting.

Call for Respect for Democratic Principles

The NGC emphasizes that their intention was to reconvene the meeting after resolving initial disruptions. They express disappointment at the heavy-handed police response, which they deem excessive given the minimal disruption initially encountered. The party underscores its commitment to upholding the rule of law while advocating for the right to assemble within legal boundaries.

Commitment to Democratic Ideals

Despite the setback, the NGC reaffirms its dedication to democratic ideals and the rights of all Sierra Leoneans. They condemn any form of undue violence or excessive policing that could jeopardize the safety and well-being of citizens. The party remains resolute in its pursuit of a brighter future for all Sierra Leoneans within the framework of a democratic dispensation.

Unity in Defending Liberties

The NGC concludes by calling for unity in safeguarding liberties and advocating for a democratic future for all Sierra Leoneans. They emphasize the importance of upholding democratic principles and resisting any attempts to undermine the rights of citizens to assemble and participate in the political process