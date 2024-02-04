New Public Service Buses Rolled Out in Freetown: A Step towards Resilient Urban Mobility

Recently, Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown, has witnessed a significant enhancement in its public transportation system with the rollout of 50 new public service buses. This move comes under the umbrella of the Resilient Urban initiative, a joint endeavor with the World Bank, aiming to address the city's transportation needs and improve the quality of life for its residents.

Boosting Transport with New Buses

The new buses, a product of the esteemed Indian manufacturer Ashok Leyland, have been procured through the US$50 million World Bank-funded IRUMP Project. This project is a notable stride towards mitigating transportation challenges in Freetown. Out of the 50 buses, 42 are presently operational. One of the buses requires replacement, and seven are under maintenance due to damages.

Addressing System Vulnerabilities

Despite the warm welcome that the initiative has received, it has not been without criticism. A crucial concern lies in the ticket sales system, which has potential vulnerabilities that could give rise to counterfeit tickets. To combat this, the introduction of a digital payment system, such as Mobile Money or a transit payment card, has been suggested. This would not only deter fraud but also provide a convenient alternative to cash transactions. Moreover, an online platform for purchasing tickets could further optimize the process.

Improving Passenger Experience

Concerns have also been raised regarding the cleanliness of the buses and the functioning of amenities such as air conditioning. Recommendations have been made for installing waste bins on buses and employing staff to maintain cleanliness. Additionally, there have been calls for professional conductors in uniform, aiming to enhance the overall public transport experience. As a step further, the introduction of free WiFi and real-time bus tracking has been proposed to cater to the contemporary needs of today's passengers.

Infrastructure Upgrades and Future Prospects

Looking ahead, discussions are underway regarding dedicated bus corridors to ensure smoother transit. Moreover, proposals to upgrade the central bus station in Freetown with private sector partnership are under consideration. The vision is to transform it into a transit area equipped with a range of amenities. This move would not only enhance the passenger experience but also stimulate private sector development.

The new public bus service in Freetown is a promising step towards improving urban mobility in Sierra Leone. As the city and its residents adapt to these changes, the hope is that they will maintain these buses well, thus ensuring their longevity and maximum utility.