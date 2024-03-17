NDLEA Executive Director Extends Compassionate Outreach to Muslims During Ramadan

As Muslims worldwide observe the sacred month of Ramadan, Chief Andrew Jaiyah Kaikai, the Executive Director of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has extended his compassionate outreach to the Muslim community in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

Chief Kaikai, affectionately known as Devuyama and hailed from Pujehun District, is celebrated for his grassroots leadership and unwavering commitment to serving the people. In a touching demonstration of solidarity and support, Chief Kaikai reached out to the Muslim community, acknowledging the challenges they may encounter during this holy period.

During the outreach, Chief Kaikai presented essential items to assist Muslims in Freetown as they observe Ramadan, emphasizing the importance of fostering hope and unity amidst adversity. Addressing the gathering, he expressed his awareness of the current circumstances in the country and underscored the significance of providing timely assistance to alleviate the concerns of fasting Muslims.

His gesture of kindness resonated deeply with the attendees, instilling a sense of reassurance and optimism for the fasting period ahead. Throughout the event, words of hope, encouragement, and solidarity were shared by the Imam and other participants, further reinforcing the message of unity and compassion.

The gathering concluded with an open alfatiha, a prayer recitation seeking blessings and relief for the entire nation. Chief Andrew Jaiyah Kaikai's humanitarian act serves as a shining example of community leadership and solidarity, embodying the spirit of compassion and support for all members of society, particularly during times of need.

His gesture stands as a beacon of hope and inspiration, reminding individuals of the importance of coming together as a community to uplift and support one another in the spirit of humanity and brotherhood, especially during the sacred month of Ramadan.