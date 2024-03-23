National Petroleum Sierra Leone CEO Raises Safety Concerns Over Terminal Proximity

During a pivotal interview with the Parliamentary Oversight Committee on Trade, National Petroleum Sierra Leone's (NP-SL) Chief Executive Officer, Kobi Walker, shed light on significant safety apprehensions regarding the proximity of residents to the company's terminals. Walker, in his address to the Committee, emphasized the critical need to prioritize the safety of individuals residing near NP-SL terminals, citing recent incidents in Guinea as cautionary examples Sierra Leone should heed.

Operational Challenges and Currency Exchange Predicament

CEO Kobi Walker outlined various operational challenges faced by NP-SL, with a notable focus on the currency exchange dilemma. He elaborated on the complexities arising from the need to purchase fuel in dollars and sell it in Leones, highlighting the intricacies involved in maintaining operational stability. Despite these challenges, Walker acknowledged the support extended by key governmental entities such as the Bank of Sierra Leone, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Trade, and the Petroleum Regulatory Agency (PRA) in facilitating the acquisition of dollars for fuel imports.

Gender Diversity and Advocacy Efforts

In a bid to foster gender diversity within the workforce, Walker revealed that over 42% of NP-SL's employees are female. He attributed this achievement to the company's firm belief in the capabilities of women in the industry. Furthermore, Walker disclosed his advocacy for the "HE for SHE" initiative, designed to support women across various sectors, underscoring NP-SL's commitment to gender inclusivity and empowerment.

Call for Collaborative Action

In his closing remarks, CEO Kobi Walker emphasized the imperative for collaborative endeavors among all stakeholders to ensure the safety of NP-SL terminals and the uninterrupted flow of petroleum in the country. He reiterated that NP-SL terminals are not residential areas, highlighting the rarity of such proximity in Western nations. Walker's remarks underscore the pressing need for proactive measures to address safety concerns at NP-SL terminals and the significance of gender inclusivity amidst the company's challenges in navigating the volatile fuel market.