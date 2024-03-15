NaCSA and Apex Bank Partner to Launch Islamic Microfinance Initiative

The National Commission for Social Action (NaCSA) has joined forces with Apex Bank (SL) Ltd. to introduce a groundbreaking Islamic Microfinance initiative aimed at combating poverty in rural communities. The $2.9 million “Wakalah” investment fund agreement, signed on March 7th, 2024, is set to empower over 17,500 beneficiaries, with a particular focus on rural women.

Advertisment

Empowering Rural Communities

In his statement, NaCSA Commissioner, Amb. Ernest Mbaimba Ndomahina, underscored the significance of the Islamic Microfinance subproject in realizing the objectives of the Presidential flagship ‘Feed Salone’ initiative. He emphasized its role as a crucial tool in poverty alleviation, particularly among rural women. Ndomahina highlighted President Bio's commitment to women's empowerment, emphasizing that the Islamic Microfinance scheme aims to place women at the forefront of the ‘Feed Salone’ initiative.

A Shared Vision for Poverty Alleviation

Advertisment

Expressing gratitude to Apex Bank for undertaking the implementation of the scheme, Ndomahina urged the bank to exert maximum effort to ensure the success of the intervention. The Managing Director of Apex Bank, Salia-Konneh, reciprocated the appreciation, acknowledging the trust bestowed upon them by NaCSA and the Islamic Development Bank. He emphasized the shared vision between the two institutions in addressing rural poverty.

Commitment to Success

Salia-Konneh assured NaCSA of Apex Bank's unwavering commitment to implementing the scheme effectively. He highlighted the bank’s expertise in rural financing and outreach, which are vital components for the successful execution of the Islamic Microfinance initiative. The director in charge of the Islamic Microfinance scheme, Patrick Dumbuya, represented Salia-Konneh at the official signing in Kenema, reaffirming the bank’s readiness to make a meaningful impact on rural communities through the initiative.