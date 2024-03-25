MP Mariama Munia Zombo Donates Solar Streetlights to Rural Communities

Honorable Mariama Munia Zombo, a prominent member of the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) and Member of Parliament representing Pujehun District, has demonstrated her commitment to community development by donating ten integrated solar streetlights to various communities within Peje, Soro Gbeima, and Makpele Chiefdoms.

The communities of Fanima in Soro Gbeima Chiefdom, Pejewa in Pejeh Chiefdom, and Dumagbay in Makpele Chiefdom have been chosen as recipients of this generous contribution.

Prior to this intervention, residents relied heavily on kerosene lamps or torches for illumination, posing safety risks and limiting nighttime activities.

Community members warmly welcomed the integrated solar lights, expressing gratitude for the positive impact on their daily lives. The town chief of Pejewa Village emphasized, “These solar lights will make a big difference in our lives. We will no longer have to worry about security and the risks of total darkness in the community. Our children will also be able to study and do their homework in the evenings.”

Hon. Zombo shared her motivation for the donation, citing extensive consultations with constituents where lighting challenges were consistently raised. “I am committed to improving the lives of my people,” she affirmed. “Access to reliable and affordable lighting is essential for security, social life, education, healthcare, and economic development. I am hopeful that these solar lights will make a positive impact on the communities that have received them.”

This initiative aligns with Hon. Zombo’s broader development agenda to illuminate her constituency using simple low-tech solar power, in accordance with the government’s commitment to the Tech and Infrastructure pillar among the big five game changers.

In her eight months since being elected to Parliament, Hon. Zombo has implemented various projects spanning education, healthcare, and agriculture, demonstrating her dedication to community advancement.

Representatives of the communities expressed heartfelt appreciation for Hon. Zombo’s gesture and pledged responsible use of the solar lights. They also called upon other stakeholders to emulate this support for rural development initiatives.