Kush Retailers and Addicts Flee to Forest Areas in Western Urban; Residents Express Safety Concerns

A recent report has shed light on a concerning trend unfolding in the Western Urban area, where a significant number of Kush retailers and addicts have fled to nearby forest areas and hilltop communities. This mass exodus has sparked fear and apprehension among pedestrians and residents who frequent these areas, raising concerns about safety and property amidst the influx of individuals engaged in illicit activities.

Advertisment

Emerging Hotspots: Botany Path and Leicester Road Stream Divide

Of particular concern is the forest path stretching between Fourah Bay College and Leicester Road, known as Botany, which has transformed into a hub for Kush retailers and addicts from various regions. Residents of Leicester Road have lamented the intrusion of these individuals into their community, with the stream divide once utilized for daily activities now frequented by those involved in illicit drug trade.

Displacement and Disturbances: Impact on Residential Communities

Advertisment

From Orugu Community in Upper Allen Town to the hilltops of Somalia Town, an increasing number of Kush retailers have sought refuge in these remote areas, disrupting the peace and tranquility of residential neighborhoods. Reports of unfamiliar faces among the youth population have raised alarm bells, signaling the destabilizing influence of illicit drug activities on local communities.

Residents in affected areas have reported sightings of unfamiliar faces among the youth population, heightening concerns about the safety and security of their neighborhoods.

In response to the growing public outcry, some Kush retailers have temporarily halted their operations, while others continue to operate discreetly. However, the impact of recent anti-drug protests has rippled across the community, with addicts experiencing adverse health effects due to limited access to their usual doses. From increased heart rate to digestive problems, the toll of addiction on individuals' well-being underscores the urgency of addressing this pervasive issue.

As concerned citizens and authorities grapple with the repercussions of this unfolding crisis, concerted efforts to combat drug trafficking and addiction remain imperative. The recent direct approach aimed at discouraging both sales and addiction reflects a collective resolve to safeguard communities and address the root causes of substance abuse, underscoring the importance of collaborative action in fostering a safer and healthier society.