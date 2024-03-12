High Tides Disrupt Business Activities at River No. 2 Beach in Freetown

In an unexpected occurrence, elevated water levels from high tides have disrupted business activities at the renowned River No. 2 Beach in Freetown. The normally bustling beachfront, adorned with stalls and beach bars, has been inundated by the rising sea levels, causing inconvenience to local businesses.

Persistent High Tides Pose Challenges

Residents have reported three consecutive days of persistent high tides, locally referred to as "high water," affecting operations along the beachfront. However, there is a slight reduction in water levels observed on the third day, providing some respite to the affected businesses grappling with the impact of the unusual phenomenon.

Historical Significance and Tourism Appeal

River No. 2 Beach has been a popular destination in Sierra Leone since the 1980s, renowned for its scenic beauty and recreational activities. It gained international fame as the backdrop for a Bounty Bar commercial. Situated near the estuary of River No. 2 and surrounded by palms and mangroves, the beach is divided by the estuary, with locals ferrying visitors between sections on boats and canoes. The southern end features a tranquil lagoon, making it an ideal spot for beginners and learners.

Community-Managed Tourism

Managed by the Sankofa Complex, a community association, River No. 2 Beach focuses on reinvesting tourist income to empower local communities. With an entry fee of Le 5000 for foreigners, the complex offers facilities such as a restaurant and guesthouse. It serves as a beloved weekend retreat for Freetown locals, drawing crowds on Sundays while providing a serene ambiance during the week. Visitors can engage in various activities, including boat rides, swimming lessons, and browsing a handicraft market where local women showcase unique souvenirs and apparel crafted from traditional wax cloth.

Resilience and Adaptation

Despite the disruption caused by the high tides, River No. 2 Beach remains resilient, with businesses and communities adapting to the challenges posed by natural phenomena. As a vital hub for tourism and community development, the beach continues to attract visitors seeking relaxation, recreation, and the vibrant culture of Sierra Leone's coastal communities