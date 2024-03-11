Four Sierra Leonean Women Nominated for Top 50 African Women in Sport

Four Sierra Leonean women have been nominated for the Top 50 African Women in Sport, organized by the Africa Sports Ventures Group. This recognition aims to celebrate and honor the significant contributions of women to the sporting sector in their respective countries.

Diverse Contributions in Sports Sector

The nominated women from Sierra Leone have made remarkable strides in various areas within the sports sector. They include:

Madam Augusta James Teima: Serving as the Minister of Sport, Madam Augusta has played a pivotal role in advancing sports development initiatives in Sierra Leone. Isha Johansen: A former president of the Sierra Leone Football Association, Isha Johansen's leadership has left a lasting impact on the country's football landscape. Eunice Claudia Barber: A Sierra Leonean-French athlete, Eunice Claudia Barber has achieved significant milestones in her athletic career, representing her country with distinction on the international stage. Madam Naasu Fofonah: Madam Naasu Fofonah has also made notable contributions to the sports sector, demonstrating dedication and commitment to the advancement of sports in Sierra Leone.

Africa Sports Ventures Group: Promoting Women in Sports

The Africa Sports Ventures Group, a for-profit Limited Liability Sports Solutions, Services, and Business Corporation, aims to highlight and celebrate women's achievements in sports through initiatives like the Top 50 African Women in Sport. By recognizing women's contributions, the organization seeks to inspire future generations of female athletes and leaders in the sports industry.

As these four Sierra Leonean women are nominated for this prestigious accolade, their achievements serve as a testament to the talent, dedication, and resilience of women in sports across the African continent. Their recognition not only honors their individual accomplishments but also underscores the importance of gender equality and inclusion in the sporting arena.