Football Community Mourns Loss of Ports Authority Coach in Tragic Accident En Route to Match

The football community is in mourning following the tragic demise of Ports Authority Head Coach, Lamin Bangura, in a fatal accident on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. The accident occurred as Ports Authority Football Club was en route to Kenema for a Premier League fixture against Kahunla Ranger.
Northwest Region Football Association Pays Tribute
Expressing profound sorrow, the Northwest Region Football Association (NWRFA) conveyed heartfelt condolences, highlighting Coach Lamin Bangura's revered status within the football fraternity. Recognized for his unwavering dedication, passion, and leadership, Coach Bangura played an instrumental role in shaping Ports Authority Football Club and steering them towards success in the Sierra Leone Male Premier League. His absence leaves a significant void in the football community, felt by all who knew him.
FC Kallon Stands in Solidarity
In a poignant gesture of solidarity, FC Kallon extended sympathy and support to Ports Authority Football Club in the wake of the tragic accident. Emphasizing the familial bonds that unite football, FC Kallon underscored the importance of empathy and solidarity during times of adversity. The club pledged unwavering support to Ports Authority and expressed solidarity with the grieving football family.
Luawa Football Club Offers Condolences and Support
Echoing sentiments of support, Luawa Football Club issued a heartfelt statement expressing condolences to Ports Authority, the bereaved family, and the injured players. Recognizing the severity of the accident and its impact on the football community, Luawa Football Club extended prayers and support to all affected parties. The club reaffirmed its commitment to standing alongside Ports Authority during this challenging period, emphasizing the resilience and unity of the football fraternity.
Kholifa Stars FC Wishes Speedy Recovery
In a message of hope and solidarity, Kholifa Stars FC extended well wishes to the victims currently hospitalized, wishing them a speedy recovery and invoking divine intervention for healing. As the football community comes together to support Ports Authority and those affected by the tragedy, Kholifa Stars FC emphasized the power of faith and collective strength during times of adversity.