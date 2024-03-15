EPA Collaborates with IUCN and Grid Arendal on United Nations Plastic Pollution Treaty

On March 11, 2024, the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) joined forces with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and Grid Arendal Norway to convene stakeholders for a crucial discussion on the Revised Zero Draft of the United Nations Plastic Pollution Treaty. The event took place at the Atlantic Lumley Hotel in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

Advertisment

Addressing a Global Crisis

Abu-Bakarr S. Massaquoi, Executive Chairman of the EPA, underscored the urgent need to combat plastic pollution, which has emerged as a significant environmental challenge over the past decade. He emphasized the EPA's commitment to gathering essential evidence to inform policy decisions, expressing gratitude to Grid Arendal, IUCN, and NORAD for their invaluable support. Massaquoi highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts in the ongoing negotiations for the plastic treaty, recognizing its potential to revolutionize plastic waste management practices.

Workshop Overview and Objectives

Advertisment

Paul A. Lamin, Director of the Natural Resources Governance Directorate, provided an overview of the workshop, which was organized within the framework of AFRIPAC (Effective Capacity-Building for Global Plastic in Africa). AFRIPAC, a collaborative initiative by Grid Arendal and IUCN, aims to enhance technical and legal capacities in Sierra Leone to actively participate in the United Nations Plastic Treaty Negotiation process.

Empowering Sierra Leone's Participation

The workshop served as a platform to equip stakeholders with the knowledge and skills necessary to engage effectively in the negotiation of the UN Plastic Pollution Treaty. By enhancing Sierra Leone's technical and legal capacities, AFRIPAC strives to ensure that the country plays a proactive role in shaping international agreements aimed at addressing plastic pollution.

Looking Towards a Sustainable Future

Through collaborative efforts and strategic partnerships, Sierra Leone is poised to contribute meaningfully to global efforts to combat plastic pollution. The engagement with IUCN, Grid Arendal, and other stakeholders signals a proactive approach towards finding sustainable solutions to one of the most pressing environmental challenges of our time. As negotiations for the UN Plastic Pollution Treaty progress, Sierra Leone stands ready to play its part in reshaping the global response to plastic waste management.