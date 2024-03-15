Empowerment Boosts Police Operations in Koindu Division

The newly transformed Police Divisional Headquarters in Koindu has received a significant empowerment boost with the provision of a truck and two motorcycles to enhance their operational effectiveness in the region.

Advertisment

Strategic Logistics Support

Presenting the vehicle on behalf of Inspector General of Police Fayia Sellu, Sierra Leone Police Human Resource Officer Musa James highlighted the strategic significance of Koindu Division, situated in an area sharing borders with neighboring Guinea and Liberia. He emphasized that the provision of the vehicle would facilitate the movement of police personnel within their jurisdiction, enhancing their operational capabilities.

Commitment to Combat Crime

Advertisment

HR Musa James reiterated the importance of having a well-equipped police division in any community and assured the community of the Inspector General's commitment to continuously combat crime. He urged community members to collaborate closely with the police division to achieve positive outcomes in policing efforts.

Commendation and Commitment from Local Authorities

Paramount Chief Emmanuel Nyuma Ganawa III of Kissi Teng chiefdom, Kailahun District, commended the efforts of the Inspector General of Police and President Julius Maada Bio for bolstering the capabilities of police personnel in the division. He pledged continuous support on behalf of the local authorities.

Advertisment

Member of Parliament Fallah Kenewah Tengbeh pledged his commitment to advocate for further developments in the community, recognizing the importance of ongoing support and collaboration between local authorities and law enforcement agencies.

Gratitude and Determination from Police Personnel

Local Unit Commander ASP Kamara expressed profound gratitude for the elevation to the rank of Local Unit Commander and assured his dedication to ensuring that the efforts of the President and the Inspector General of Police yield positive results. Despite concerns about road conditions, all participants expressed gratitude for the gesture, highlighting the collective determination to utilize the provided resources effectively in serving the community.

The empowerment of the Koindu Police Division underscores the importance of collaborative efforts between law enforcement agencies, local authorities, and the community in enhancing security and promoting development in the region.