Condemning Tribal Favoritism: Archbishop Edward Tamba Charles Speaks Out

Archbishop Edward Tamba Charles of the Catholic Archdiocese of Freetown delivered a powerful message condemning tribal favoritism during a homily at the Lenten Pilgrimage on Sunday, March 17th. Expressing deep concern over the pervasive influence of tribalism, Archbishop Charles warned that this national vice is now infiltrating the Church itself, particularly affecting leadership positions.

Tribalism: A Sin Against God's Will

In his impassioned address to pilgrims gathered in Regent, Archbishop Charles denounced tribalism as a sin that contradicts God's divine commandment to love all individuals unconditionally, irrespective of their tribal affiliation, nationality, or race. He emphasized the fundamental principle of obedience to God's will, which necessitates the rejection of tribal favoritism and the embrace of universal love and acceptance.

Upholding Inclusivity: Challenging Tribal Exclusion in the Church

Expressing dismay at the prevalence of tribalism within the Church, Archbishop Charles highlighted instances where individuals are unjustly excluded from leadership positions based solely on their tribal identity. This troubling trend, he warned, undermines the core values of inclusivity and equality espoused by the Catholic faith, perpetuating division and discord within religious communities.

As Archbishop Charles's clarion call for unity and inclusivity reverberates throughout the Archdiocese of Freetown, the faithful are urged to reflect on the damaging consequences of tribalism and to actively resist its divisive influence. Embracing the teachings of love, compassion, and respect for all, the Church reaffirms its commitment to fostering a harmonious and inclusive spiritual environment, free from the corrosive effects of tribal prejudice and discrimination.