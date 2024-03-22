Clash Between Residents and Paramount Chief Escalates in Kambia District

Violence erupted in Khonimaka Chiefdom, Kambia District, as residents clashed with their Paramount Chief, PC Kandeh Kabba Sedu, following the discovery of an illegal checkpoint on a chiefdom road. The incident, which unfolded on Thursday, escalated tensions when PC Sedu attempted to dismantle the unauthorized checkpoint.

Confrontation Leads to Injuries and Property Damage

The situation intensified when youths from Kabaya, the chiefdom headquarters town, confronted PC Sedu with sticks, resulting in injuries, including a swollen eye. Furthermore, one house was set ablaze, and additional villagers sustained injuries amid the chaos. While police are investigating the incident, no arrests have been made thus far.

Discontentment with PC Sedu's Leadership

This recent clash adds to the ongoing discontentment with PC Sedu's leadership, marked by accusations of lacking transparency and accountability. Residents allege that PC Sedu prioritizes the Chiefdom Speaker over their interests in governmental matters.

Strained Relations and Political Fallout

The alleged assault has strained relations not only between PC Sedu and residents but also among his fellow Paramount Chiefs in the district. Reports indicate a rift among them, leading most Paramount Chiefs and the sole Regent Chief to distance themselves from PC Sedu.

Election Disputes and Root Causes

Some residents attribute the current conflict to PC Sedu's disputes with colleagues over Paramount Chieftaincy Management Committee (PCMC) elections. PC Sedu reportedly contested the rotational arrangement in both 2018 and 2023, running against Hon. PC Bai Farma Tass Bubu Ngbak, Fourth of Magbema Chiefdom, narrowly losing on both occasions.

Call for Resolution and Stability

The escalation of violence underscores the pressing need for resolution and stability in Khonimaka Chiefdom. Addressing grievances and fostering dialogue between residents and local leadership is essential to prevent further unrest and restore peace to the community.