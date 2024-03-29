Bench Warrant Issued for Accused in Burglary and Larceny Case in Freetown

Magistrate Santigei Bangura of Magistrate Court No.2 in Freetown has issued a bench warrant for the second accused person, Mohamed Barrie, and his surety, Abubakarr Barrie, amidst ongoing proceedings involving Lawrence James, Mohamed Barrie, and Mohamed Sillah. The trio appeared before the court facing charges of conspiracy, burglary, and larceny in connection to incidents alleged to have occurred between January 23rd and 26th, 2023, at No.4 Rock Lane Brookfield, Western Area in Freetown.

Allegations and Charges

According to the particulars of the offense, the accused individuals purportedly conspired with others to commit burglary and larceny during the specified period. The charges included unlawful entry into Elizabeth Hinston's store, where various items were reported stolen, amounting to a total value of two hundred and thirty thousand Leones (230,000). Additionally, Lawrence James was accused of a subsequent burglary on January 26th, 2023, where twelve facial sauna boxes were allegedly stolen, valued at one thousand eight hundred Leones (1,800).

Legal Proceedings and Pursuit

Despite the charges laid against them, the accused persons made no plea during the proceedings. Deputy Superintendent of Police Sorie Conteh, serving as the prosecutor, highlighted the third adjournment date and expressed concerns over the absence of the accused and their surety. As a result, Magistrate Bangura adjourned the matter to April 2nd, 2024, while remanding the first and third accused persons to the male correctional facility in Freetown. Subsequently, a bench warrant was issued for Mohamed Barrie and his surety, Abubakarr Barrie, with attempts by law enforcement to enforce the warrant proving unsuccessful due to the discovery that both individuals were residing in the provinces.

Legal Representation and Continued Proceedings

Counsel D.J Lavalie Esq. was associated with the prosecution, ensuring legal representation and adherence to due process throughout the proceedings. As the pursuit of the accused and their surety continues, the case remains under the jurisdiction of Magistrate Court No.2, with the next hearing scheduled for April 2nd, 2024.