ASP Ibrahim Sesay Denies Cordial Relationship with Key Figure in Treason Trial

In a significant development within the ongoing treason trial, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ibrahim Sesay has vehemently refuted any suggestion of a close association with Leather Boot, a central figure in the case. Testifying before the police at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Sesay clarified his stance on his relationship with key individuals involved in the trial.

Advertisment

Denial of Personal Acquaintance

Acknowledging his past acquaintance with Leather Boot from their shared tenure in the police force and during his attachment to former President Ernest Bai Koroma, ASP Sesay firmly emphasized that he had no personal acquaintance with Koita Makalo, the primary accused in the trial. Furthermore, Sesay asserted that his knowledge of Makalo stemmed solely from social media platforms, distancing himself from any direct association.

Testimony and Clarifications

Advertisment

Leading the prosecution on behalf of the state, Principal State Counsel Robin Mason orchestrated Detective Bockarie Mustapha’s testimony as the tenth prosecution witness. Mustapha, stationed at CID headquarters, recounted the events of December 2, 2023, when he and Detective Inspector Tamba Kasigbama obtained a statement from ASP Ibrahim Sesay, the ninth accused. Mustapha underscored the adherence to judicial protocols during Sesay’s interview, wherein the accused denied all allegations and maintained his innocence throughout the proceedings.

Insights into Search Operations and Past Interactions

Sesay narrated how a team of police officers conducted a thorough search of his residence in Makeni, yielding no incriminating evidence. Notably, he highlighted receiving directives from Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Samadia to report to Freetown, without providing any explanation for the sudden relocation. Asserting his presence at former President Koroma’s residence in Makeni during the incident on November 26, 2023, Sesay clarified his limited interaction with Leather Boot, attributing it to their shared service in the police force. He explicitly denied any communication with either Koita or Leather Boot since 2019.

Legal Proceedings and Adjournment

In response to the developments, Justice Komba Kamanda adjourned the proceedings to the following week for further hearings, allowing both the prosecution and the defense to present additional evidence and arguments. The testimony of ASP Ibrahim Sesay sheds light on the complexities surrounding the ongoing treason trial, highlighting the intricate relationships and dynamics among the individuals involved. As the legal proceedings continue, the pursuit of justice and truth remains paramount, with each revelation shaping the narrative of the case.