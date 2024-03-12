APC Chairman's Philanthropic Gesture Benefits Community in Port Loko District

Dr. Suphian Kalokoh, Chairman of the All People’s Congress (APC) in the United States of America, has demonstrated his commitment to community welfare by making a significant contribution to Koya Chiefdom in the Port Loko District. Spearheaded by Deputy Chairman Musa Idris Kanu, this charitable act saw the distribution of a substantial sum of one hundred million Old Leones to various community members, reflecting Dr. Kalokoh's dedication to uplifting the community.

Advertisment

Inclusive Distribution Model Reaches Diverse Community Groups

The distribution model prioritized inclusivity, ensuring that the benefits reached a wide spectrum of community members, including APC executives, stakeholders, bike riders, driver’s unions, Ataya bases, market women, and various other community groups. Specific allocations were made to constituencies 072 and 73, as well as wards 254, 255, 256, 257, and 258 within Koya Chiefdom. Notably, all the Mosques in Masiaka also received support, highlighting the comprehensive nature of Dr. Kalokoh's charitable efforts.

Commendations and Gratitude Expressed

Advertisment

Musa Idris Kanu commended Dr. Suphian Kalokoh for his consistent support for Koya Chiefdom, noting that this recent contribution exemplifies Dr. Kalokoh's ongoing philanthropy. As Ramadan approaches, the timely benevolence of Dr. Kalokoh adds a meaningful dimension to the community, fostering unity and solidarity. Recipients expressed immense joy and gratitude for Dr. Kalokoh's generosity, emphasizing the positive impact it has had on their lives and the bond within the community.

Enduring Support and Shared Prosperity

Former honorable Issa Oye Koroma from Koya Chiefdom extended gratitude to Dr. Suphian Kalokoh for his enduring love and support to the APC and the community at large. Dr. Kalokoh's commitment to positive impact transcends geographical boundaries, as evidenced by his charitable contributions from Charlotte, North Carolina. Through his dedication to the APC and his unwavering support for community development, Dr. Kalokoh continues to embody the principles of unity and shared values, leaving a lasting impact on Koya Chiefdom.