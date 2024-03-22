Alleged Suicide of RSLAF Lance Corporal Sparks Investigation Amid Promotion Controversy

In a tragic incident, a member of the 3rd Infantry Brigade of the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces (RSLAF) stationed at Murray Town reportedly took his own life in the early hours of Monday, March 11, 2024. Identified as Lance Corporal Kanyako by reliable military sources, the circumstances surrounding his death have raised suspicions and triggered an investigation.

Controversy Surrounding Alleged Suicide

Initial reports hinted at the possibility of foul play, with conflicting accounts emerging. While some sources suggested Kanyako was shot from behind, others allege that he used an AK-47 rifle belonging to his colleague, Corporal Kovoma, stationed at the same Brigade, to end his life. The absence of a suicide note further complicates the situation.

Potential Motives and Promotion Controversy

Speculation swirls around the motives behind Kanyako's alleged suicide, with military intelligence pointing towards a connection with a supposed 'promotion for information' arrangement involving Kanyako and senior military figures. Kanyako's crucial role in providing information leading to the identification and arrest of alleged coup plotter Amadu Koita on December 4, 2023, has drawn attention to his grievances over a promised promotion that never materialized.

Investigation and Seeking Answers

As investigations unfold, military spokesman Colonel Ibrahim Bangura declined to provide details, citing the ongoing nature of the inquiry. However, a senior officer at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Freetown stressed the importance of identifying the senior officer who allegedly promised Kanyako a promotion and understanding the reasons behind the failure to fulfill this promise. Efforts are underway to locate individuals who were in contact with the deceased before his death to gain insights into his state of mind.

Detention of Corporal Kovoma

Meanwhile, Corporal Kovoma has been detained at the Military Police Custodian Centre at Wilberforce, where he is cooperating with military police investigators as they seek to unravel the circumstances surrounding Kanyako's death and any potential connection to his alleged suicide.