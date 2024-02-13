Shengal Women's Units Celebrate 8th Anniversary: A Testament to Freedom and Resilience

Anniversary and Resolve: Shengal Women's Units Reaffirm Commitment to Freedom Struggle

Yazidi Women's Defenders Mark 8th Anniversary

Today, February 13th, 2024, the Shengal Women's Units (YJŞ) commemorate their 8th anniversary, reiterating their unwavering dedication to the freedom struggle. Originating from humble beginnings, the YJŞ has grown into a formidable force in the face of oppression, with its roots deeply entrenched in the rich history of Yazidism in Mesopotamia.

Tribute to the Fallen and Women's Empowerment

The YJŞ issued a powerful statement, expressing gratitude to Abdullah Öcalan, whose leadership has enabled them to resist various forms of violence and oppression. The organization paid tribute to their fallen comrades, emphasizing the crucial role of women in the Êzidi community. They highlighted the sacrifices made by martyrs in the defense of Shengal, further reaffirming their commitment to women's rights and self-governance.

Condemning International Conspiracy and Continuing the Struggle

The YJŞ vehemently condemned the international conspiracy that led to Öcalan's abduction and subsequent forced departure to Turkey. Undeterred by the challenges ahead, the organization vowed to continue the struggle until the liberation of Öcalan and their people.

The YJŞ's resolute stance on self-determination and their commitment to protecting the Yazidi community from genocide was evident during a recent conference at the European Parliament. Here, the organization emphasized the importance of women's rights and self-governance in Sinjar. The conference served as a platform for discussing key issues, such as the protection of Yazidi women and the pursuit of self-determination.

As we reflect upon the YJŞ's milestones and their unwavering dedication to the freedom struggle, it is essential to recognize the immense sacrifices made by these brave women. Their inspiring journey has not only empowered the Êzidi community but also serves as a testament to the indomitable human spirit.

Yazidi Women's Defenders, with their strong resolve and unwavering commitment, continue to embody hope and resilience in the face of adversity. Their story is one of courage, perseverance, and the enduring pursuit of freedom.