Shell, Equinor Struggle with Delays on $42 Billion Tanzania LNG Export Project

Shell and Equinor's ambitious plans to develop a $42 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project in Tanzania have hit a snag, with crucial government agreements stalled, endangering the project's timeline and economic promise. Despite the consortium's efforts, including partners like Exxon Mobil Corp., to finalize key contracts, progress remains slow, raising concerns over the potential delay of this significant investment aimed at boosting Tanzania's GDP.

Advertisment

Project Overview and Stakeholder Expectations

Since the takeover of BG Group in 2016, Shell has been at the forefront of offshore blocks 1 and 4 in Tanzania, with gas discoveries amounting to 16 trillion cubic feet. Equinor, exploring Block 2 since 2011, has identified over 20 trillion cubic feet of gas. The project, expected to kick off by the late 2020s or early 2030s, aims to connect these offshore gas discoveries with an LNG export terminal on Tanzania's coast, promising to significantly boost the nation's economy.

Challenges and Delays

Advertisment

Despite the initial momentum gained last year, the pace has not met expectations. Negotiations for the Host Government Agreement and natural gas blocks have been ongoing, with Tanzania's Energy Ministry announcing the drafting process in March of the previous year. However, as of May 2023, both Equinor and Shell have reported slower progress than anticipated. Tanzania's Energy Minister, Doto Biteko, confirmed that negotiations are still in progress, but did not provide further details, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the project's future.

Implications for Tanzania's Economy

The successful realization of this LNG project could elevate Tanzania's GDP by at least $7 billion annually, marking a significant economic boost. However, the stalled agreements threaten not only the project's timeline but also its economic benefits for Tanzania. Both Equinor and Shell have expressed their commitment to the project, urging the Tanzanian government to expedite the process. The consortium remains hopeful, emphasizing the importance of establishing competitive agreements to unlock the project's full potential and ensure its contribution to Tanzania's economic growth.

The ongoing delays pose a significant challenge, casting a shadow over the project's viability and the anticipated economic uplift for Tanzania. As negotiations continue, the outcome remains uncertain, with the potential to either unlock a major economic opportunity for Tanzania or serve as a cautionary tale of missed potential due to bureaucratic hurdles.