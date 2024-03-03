Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2024: 37 Days of Cultural Celebrations and Economic Boost

Mark your calendars for an exceptional cultural and shopping experience as the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) announces the launch of the 34th edition of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival. Spanning from March 8 to April 13, this 37-day event promises to enliven cities and regions across the emirate with an array of activities that highlight the spirit of the holy month.

Preparations and Partnerships

In anticipation of the festival, the SCCI's organizing committee has been actively coordinating with both government and private entities to ensure a seamless and successful event. This year's festival will not only cover Sharjah but also extend its reach to the central and eastern regions, offering substantial discounts on a wide range of products. Key shopping centers, destinations, and retail outlets are set to participate, further enhancing the festival's appeal through marketing, entertainment, and heritage activities that embody the essence of Ramadan.

Engaging the Community

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI, emphasized the festival's significant role in stimulating the emirate's economy, particularly the retail sector. Beyond economic benefits, the festival also aims to invigorate the tourism sector and strengthen the business community at large. With a focus on entertainment and heritage events, the Sharjah Ramadan Festival seeks to create a unique atmosphere that fosters social and cultural engagement among residents and visitors alike.

Exclusive Offers and Enticing Discounts

Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of the SCCI, highlighted the festival's strategic planning to involve major shopping centers and retail outlets in offering competitive deals and discounts. Additionally, the Ramadan Nights exhibition at Expo Centre Sharjah is set to launch in conjunction with the festival, providing the community with access to a diverse range of products at competitive prices, thereby enhancing the festive shopping experience. Exciting draws, competitions, and valuable prizes await attendees, adding to the festival's allure.

As the Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2024 approaches, it stands as a testament to the emirate's commitment to celebrating its cultural heritage while providing an economic boost to the retail and tourism sectors. This year's edition promises to offer a memorable experience for all, spreading joy and unity throughout the holy month.