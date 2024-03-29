Seychelles Unveils Educational Loan Scheme for Higher Studies, Replaces Part-Financing

In an ambitious move aimed at bolstering higher education accessibility, Seychelles has introduced a new Educational Loan Scheme for students aspiring to pursue university studies, as announced by Minister for Education, Justin Valentin, in the National Assembly. This strategic shift comes with the immediate cessation of the government's Part-Financing Scheme, marking a significant transition in the nation's approach to supporting student education.

With the global recognition of Seychelles as a high-income country, the allocation of fully-funded scholarships from international sources has dwindled, prompting the Ministry of Education to innovate its scholarship budget management. The Educational Loan Scheme, operational since May 2023, aims to fill the gap by offering loans up to SCR 800,000 ($58,500) for studies in priority fields. These loans, bolstered by a 4 percent interest rate subsidy from the government, are designed to alleviate the financial burden on students and their families while ensuring the nation's educational objectives are met.

Collaborative Financing Framework

Underpinning the scheme is a collaborative effort involving five commercial banks, the Seychelles Credit Union, the Central Bank of Seychelles, and the Seychelles Bankers Association. This partnership not only underscores the scheme's robustness but also ensures that the final loan approval rests with credible financial institutions. This initiative reflects the government's commitment to acting as a guarantor for student loans, thereby securing educational opportunities for those who might not qualify for fully-funded scholarships or seek to study at alternative universities.

The discontinuation of the Part-Financing Scheme addresses the financial strain previously placed on parents and the challenges faced by the government in ensuring students' educational continuance. By refining the scholarship policy, the government anticipates that more students will qualify for fully-funded scholarships, thereby enhancing the educational landscape in Seychelles. This strategic overhaul signifies a pivotal step towards expanding educational access and underscores the government's dedication to fostering an educated and skilled populace to drive national development.

As Seychelles embarks on this transformative educational journey, the introduction of the Educational Loan Scheme promises not only to broaden the horizons of aspiring students but also to cultivate a resilient and dynamic workforce aligned with the nation's developmental aspirations. This visionary approach reflects a commitment to nurturing talent and ensuring that higher education is within reach for every citizen, thereby strengthening the fabric of Seychellois society.