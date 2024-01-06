en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Seychelles

President Ramkalawan’s Christmas Message: A Call for Unity and Compassion Amidst Tragedy

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:52 am EST
President Ramkalawan’s Christmas Message: A Call for Unity and Compassion Amidst Tragedy

In a heartfelt message to the Orthodox Christian community in Seychelles, President Wavel Ramkalawan extended his Christmas greetings, drawing on the profound symbolism of the holiday to foster a spirit of unity, compassion, and generosity. In his address, Ramkalawan connected the true essence of Christmas—the birth of Jesus Christ and the light he brought to the world—to the current circumstances of the nation, notably the recent tragic events that have stirred sorrow amidst the festive cheer.

Light Amidst Darkness

Emphasizing the enduring message of Christ’s birth, Ramkalawan reminded his audience of the triumph of good over evil, a theme resonating deeply in the aftermath of the tragedies that have befallen the nation. The President astutely leveraged the Christmas narrative to highlight the resilience and unity displayed by the Seychellois people in the face of adversity.

Embracing the Spirit of Generosity

President Ramkalawan urged the Orthodox community to emulate the humility mirrored in Christ’s birth, particularly towards those in need. The spirit of Christmas, he stressed, is much more than a celebration—it’s an opportunity to extend our hands in generosity and uphold the values of love and compassion.

A Prayer for Seychelles

In a concluding note, President Ramkalawan offered his prayers for the Seychelles and its people. He wished the community a blessed Christmas, expressing his hope for more blessings, unity, love, and peace for the nation. His message, rich in empathy and solidarity, underscored his vision of a unified, compassionate Seychelles.

0
Seychelles
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Seychelles

See more
12 hours ago
Seychelles Tourism Shines at the 17th Tourism Trade International Fair in Izmir, Turkey
At the 17th Tourism Trade International Fair and Congress held in Izmir, Turkey, in December 2023, the Seychelles Tourism sector made their presence felt. The event, themed “Start Travelling the World Here,” served as a convergence point for tourism professionals from across the globe and hosted over 5000 B2B meetings. The Seychelles contingent, headed by
Seychelles Tourism Shines at the 17th Tourism Trade International Fair in Izmir, Turkey
Bitcoin Dips as Market Awaits SEC Decision on ETF Approval
3 days ago
Bitcoin Dips as Market Awaits SEC Decision on ETF Approval
Azerbaijan's Ecology Minister Mukhtar Babayev to Preside Over COP29
3 days ago
Azerbaijan's Ecology Minister Mukhtar Babayev to Preside Over COP29
Former Seychelles President Advocates for Blue Economy in New Book
1 day ago
Former Seychelles President Advocates for Blue Economy in New Book
Kempinski Seychelles Resort Debuts 'Le Petit Chef', a Unique 3D Dining Experience
2 days ago
Kempinski Seychelles Resort Debuts 'Le Petit Chef', a Unique 3D Dining Experience
World Food Programme to Assist Zimbabweans Amid Drought; North Korean Missiles Used in Ukraine
3 days ago
World Food Programme to Assist Zimbabweans Amid Drought; North Korean Missiles Used in Ukraine
Latest Headlines
World News
Liberal MP Garth Hamilton Castigates Labor's Indigenous Policy Initiative
1 min
Liberal MP Garth Hamilton Castigates Labor's Indigenous Policy Initiative
Thistlethwaite Stands Firm on Republic Cause, Despite No Immediate Plans
2 mins
Thistlethwaite Stands Firm on Republic Cause, Despite No Immediate Plans
University Students Reenact Historic US-China Table Tennis Diplomacy
2 mins
University Students Reenact Historic US-China Table Tennis Diplomacy
Saints' Victory Over Falcons: A Dominant Performance Overshadowed by Playoffs Miss and Controversy
2 mins
Saints' Victory Over Falcons: A Dominant Performance Overshadowed by Playoffs Miss and Controversy
CyberGuy's Guide to iPhone Shortcuts: Mastering Expiration Reminders
8 mins
CyberGuy's Guide to iPhone Shortcuts: Mastering Expiration Reminders
Penn Medicine Amplifies Safety Measures Amid Rising COVID-19 and Flu Cases
8 mins
Penn Medicine Amplifies Safety Measures Amid Rising COVID-19 and Flu Cases
Family Demands New Probe into Footballer Maddy Cusack's Death
8 mins
Family Demands New Probe into Footballer Maddy Cusack's Death
NHS Mental Health Crisis: Increasing Private Sector Reliance and its Consequences
8 mins
NHS Mental Health Crisis: Increasing Private Sector Reliance and its Consequences
Stoke Therapeutics Sets 2024 Focus on Advancing STK 001 as a Potential Game-changer for Dravet Syndrome
8 mins
Stoke Therapeutics Sets 2024 Focus on Advancing STK 001 as a Potential Game-changer for Dravet Syndrome
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
1 hour
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
4 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
5 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
6 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
7 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
7 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
7 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
7 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
7 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app