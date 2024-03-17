India-Seychelles Bolster Ties with Joint Military Exercise 'Lamitiye 2024'

On March 17, 2024, an Indian Army contingent set off for Seychelles, marking a significant step in strengthening military cooperation between India and Seychelles through the Exercise 'Lamitiye 2024'. This collaborative effort is aimed at enhancing interoperability in sub-conventional operations in semi-urban environments, underlining the commitment of both nations to peacekeeping operations as stipulated by Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter.

Strategic Importance of 'Lamitiye 2024'

The Exercise 'Lamitiye', meaning 'friendship' in Creole, is more than just a military drill; it is a testament to the deep-rooted friendship and strategic partnership between India and Seychelles. Situated in the Indian Ocean, the Seychelles archipelago holds a strategic position. Through this exercise, both countries aim to address security challenges in the region, sharing best practices and fostering a collaborative partnership. The presence of a 45-personnel contingent from the Indian Army, matched by an equal number from the Seychelles Defence Forces, underscores the mutual commitment to enhancing military cooperation and interoperability.

Objectives and Activities of the Exercise

The primary objective of 'Lamitiye 2024' is to build and promote bilateral military relations while exchanging skills, experiences, and good practices between both armies. This ten-day exercise encompasses field training, combat discussions, lectures, and demonstrations, culminating in a two-day validation exercise. Participants will engage in well-developed tactical drills for neutralization of likely threats in semi-urban environments, exploiting new-generation equipment and technology. This hands-on approach is designed to magnify jointness and develop mutual understanding between the troops.

Looking Ahead: Implications for Regional Security

As 'Lamitiye 2024' unfolds, its implications for regional security and peacekeeping efforts are profound. By enhancing interoperability and cooperation, India and Seychelles are setting a precedent for military collaboration in the Indian Ocean region. This exercise not only strengthens the bilateral relations between the two nations but also contributes to a more stable and secure maritime environment. As both countries continue to share expertise and build upon their partnership, 'Lamitiye 2024' serves as a pivotal step towards addressing contemporary security challenges and fostering peace in the region.