Severe Winter Weather Disrupts China's Spring Festival Travel

In a wave of severe winter weather, central and eastern China are grappling with freezing rain, snow, and ice. The inclement conditions have disrupted travel plans, coinciding with the Spring Festival, a peak travel season. Millions of individuals are stranded on highways and trains, grappling with the harsh realities of nature as they attempt to reach their loved ones and celebrate a cherished holiday.

Weather Wreaks Havoc on Transportation

The severe weather has led to the closure of runways at Tianhe Airport and has been linked to at least two deaths in snow-related incidents. The conditions have slowed highway traffic considerably, leading to the cancellation of hundreds of train journeys. The situation has left millions stranded, with the severe weather expected to persist for a few more days. Provinces are implementing emergency response plans, clearing ice off power lines and roads to mitigate the disruptions.

Government Steps in to Assist

The Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Transport have issued funds to bolster snow and ice removal efforts in the affected provinces. Over 700 instances of blocked roads have been reported, with the weather also leading to poor electricity conduction and reduced train speeds. The Ministry of Emergency Management has maintained a level III emergency response for rain, snow, and freezing disasters in several provinces. The government's proactive approach aims to ensure that conditions improve before the Spring Festival holiday commences.

Travelers Remain Determined Amidst Disruptions

Despite severe weather warnings, Chinese travelers remain steadfast in their determination to spend the Spring Festival with their families. This year marks the first time in several years that they have been able to travel freely, following an easing of stringent Covid-19 controls. Even as sections of 90 major highways are impacted by snow and ice, thousands of workers are deployed to restore train operations and clear roads, and hundreds of flights are canceled, their spirit remains unbroken.