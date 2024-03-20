Several Palestinians killed, injured as Israeli jets strike houses in Gaza’s Rafah

Amidst international pleas for de-escalation, Israeli forces launched significant airstrikes on Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip, causing numerous fatalities and injuries. This operation, reported by the Palestinian Civil Defense Agency, targeted residential areas sheltering displaced Palestinians, underscoring the intensifying conflict despite global opposition.

Advertisment

Background of the Conflict

The airstrikes on Tuesday marked a continuation of Israel's military offensive in Gaza, initiated after a Hamas attack last October. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, undeterred by international warnings, sanctioned a 'major activity' in Rafah, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in an already besieged Gaza. The region, home to over 1.4 million displaced individuals, faces dire shortages of food, clean water, and medicine amidst the ongoing blockade and destruction of infrastructure.

International Reaction and Humanitarian Crisis

Advertisment

Global leaders, including US President Joe Biden, have urged Israel to reconsider its approach to the conflict, emphasizing the need for a ceasefire and the avoidance of a full-scale assault on Rafah. Despite these calls, the recent airstrikes have only added to the toll of more than 31,800 Palestinians killed since the conflict's onset. The humanitarian situation is dire, with the UN warning of potential famine in northern Gaza and the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of acts amounting to genocide.

Looking Ahead

The resolve of the Israeli government to continue its military operations in Gaza, despite international opposition, raises concerns about the conflict's future trajectory. The humanitarian implications are profound, with a significant portion of Gaza's population internally displaced and living in abject conditions. As the international community watches closely, the pressing question remains on finding a viable path towards ceasefire and reconciliation in a region marred by longstanding conflict.