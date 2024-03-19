Several killed, injured in Israeli strike near northern Gaza hospital

Early Monday, Israeli fighter jets launched a targeted airstrike near Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, causing multiple Palestinian casualties and significant damage to nearby structures, according to eyewitness accounts. This latest offensive forms part of Israel's broader military operation against Hamas, intensifying the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Deadly Strike Amidst Humanitarian Crisis

Witnesses reported that the Israeli airstrike hit a residential house and a mosque close to Al-Shifa Hospital, one of Gaza's main medical facilities. The attack has resulted in several fatalities and injuries, though official numbers have yet to be confirmed by the Health Ministry. "Medics are unable to move to transfer the injured to hospitals as Israeli forces open fire on anyone moving in the area," an eyewitness relayed to Anadolu. The situation has severely hampered emergency and medical services' ability to respond, exacerbating the already dire humanitarian conditions.

Broader Military Offensive and Its Toll

Since the beginning of Israel's military offensive on Gaza, following a cross-border incursion by Hamas on October 7, 2023, the conflict has escalated rapidly. According to reports, nearly 1,200 people were killed in the initial stages of the conflict, with over 31,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, losing their lives to date. The offensive has resulted in nearly 73,800 injuries and widespread destruction, with 85% of Gaza's population now internally displaced. Israel's actions have led to a crippling blockade, severely limiting access to food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure lies in ruins.

International Condemnation and Calls for Action

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), with an interim ruling in January urging Tel Aviv to halt genocidal acts and ensure humanitarian assistance for civilians in Gaza. The ongoing conflict has drawn significant international attention, with widespread protests and calls for a ceasefire. The humanitarian situation in Gaza has reached critical levels, with the U.N. warning of imminent famine and catastrophic conditions unless sustained aid and food access are established.

The airstrike near Al-Shifa Hospital underscores the escalating violence and the profound impact on Gaza's civilian population. As the international community watches closely, the urgent need for a resolution and humanitarian intervention becomes ever more apparent, highlighting the devastating human cost of continued conflict.