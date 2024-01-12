Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Seven confirmed cases of mpox, a viral infection transmitted through skin-to-skin contact, have emerged in Auckland since late December. The virus, originally known as ‘monkeypox’, was rebranded to ‘mpox’ by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2022 to mitigate racist and stigmatizing language. The first human case was reported in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Localized Transmission of Mpox in Auckland

One of the seven individuals has since returned to their home country. A common thread has been established among most of the cases through contact tracing, suggesting localized transmission of the virus. Dr. Felicity Williamson of the Auckland Regional Public Health Service has asserted that despite the prevalence of the virus, the risk of contracting it remains low.

Recognizing and Responding to Mpox

Individuals experiencing symptoms such as skin rashes, bumps, blisters, or sores are advised to seek immediate medical attention. The primary mode of transmission is through skin-to-skin contact, particularly sexual contact with open lesions. Awareness of symptoms, prompt testing, and vaccination are crucial preventive measures. While the illness presents flu-like symptoms, treatment is primarily supportive, with specific medication available for severe cases.

Global Public Health Emergency and the Future of Vaccine Approval

In May 2022, the WHO declared a global public health emergency in response to the mpox outbreak. However, this status was lifted by May 2023. Despite ongoing outbreaks in Asia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, the risk of further spread is being closely monitored. While Medsafe, New Zealand’s medicine regulator, has not yet approved a vaccine for mpox, the manufacturer is expected to seek approval soon, offering hope for enhanced protection against this virus.