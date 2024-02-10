Service 1st Federal Credit Union to Open ITM-Integrated Branch in Muncy

Service 1st Federal Credit Union is poised to inaugurate a new branch in Muncy, slated for Fall 2024. The 4,200-square-foot edifice at 200 Muncy Creek Boulevard will boast three Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs) and a teller pod for transactions. This pioneering initiative marks the first time the credit union is fully integrating ITMs into its operations.

Bridging the Digital-Physical Divide

Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs) extend beyond the capabilities of traditional ATMs, offering members an enhanced suite of services. These machines enable live video interaction with member service representatives, creating a seamless fusion of digital and physical banking.

Two of the ITMs will be strategically positioned in the drive-up area, ensuring ease of access and convenience for members on the go. By embracing this technology, Service 1st demonstrates its commitment to evolving with the digital age while maintaining the personal touch that sets credit unions apart.

Local Growth, National Impact

T-Ross Brothers Construction, a trusted name in the region, has been entrusted with the construction of this new branch. As Service 1st expands its footprint in Muncy, it continues to fortify its presence in the community and contribute to local economic growth.

The addition of this branch brings the total number of Service 1st locations to 12, further solidifying its position as a reliable financial institution in the region. This expansion also signifies a broader trend within the credit union industry, as more institutions seek to integrate advanced technology into their services.

A New Chapter in Banking

The integration of ITMs at the Muncy branch represents not just a technological leap but also a shift in the way credit unions interact with their members. By offering face-to-face video assistance, Service 1st aims to provide superior customer service and build stronger relationships with its members.