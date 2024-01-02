en English
Serbia

Serbian President Foresees Completion of Fruska Gora Corridor; Toll Revisions and Discounts Implemented

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:51 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:22 am EST
Serbian President Foresees Completion of Fruska Gora Corridor; Toll Revisions and Discounts Implemented

In a statement of significance for Serbia’s transportation sector, President Aleksandar Vucic affirmed the anticipated completion of the Fruska Gora corridor, a stretch of 47.7 kilometers, within the next two and a half years. The announcement was made during Vucic’s visit to the Iriski venac tunnel construction site located near Irig in northern Serbia.

Accelerated Infrastructure Development

The Serbian president drew attention to the substantial number of bridges that are currently under construction in Novi Sad. He also emphasized the need to commence the widening of the Belgrade-Novi Sad motorway by the next year. This expansion is seen as a requisite step to manage the projected increase in railway passenger transport.

Goran Vesic, the Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure, confirmed that the project is progressing ahead of schedule. He also estimated that upon the completion of the planned motorways and expressways, the travel time between Zrenjanin in northeastern Serbia and Loznica in western Serbia will be reduced to 88 minutes.

An Investment in the Future of Vojvodina

Vucic underscored the project’s significance for the northern Vojvodina province. He stated that this is the first time the region is receiving the most comprehensive network of new motorways and expressways in the country.

Changes in Toll Rates and Discounts

In another notable development, JP Putevi Srbije, the Serbian public enterprise for road construction, announced that tolls will be implemented on newly constructed highway sections starting from January 1, 2024. The lengths of toll sections have been revised, resulting in changes in toll rates. Additional fees have been introduced for using bridges, viaducts, and tunnels. Furthermore, discounts have been made available for specific groups such as students, pensioners, and electric vehicle owners. The modifications in toll rates are in accordance with the Law on Fees for the Use of Public Goods.

Updates on Road Construction Projects and Traffic

JP Putevi Srbije also provided updates on ongoing road construction projects and traffic intensity expectations during the holiday season.

Serbia Transportation
Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

