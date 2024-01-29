On Monday, despite months of attempts to disrupt his inauguration, Bernardo Arévalo de León solemnly took the presidential oath as Guatemala's head of state. His inauguration, against the backdrop of entrenched corruption and political opposition within the country, was hailed as a victory for democracy and an international endorsement for Arévalo. Yet, the new president of Guatemala faces a challenging path ahead, having to contend with deep-rooted interests threatened by his anti-corruption stance and outsider status.

Serbian Parliament's Envoy in Guatemala

Among the global dignitaries present at the ceremony was Serbian Parliament Speaker Vladimir Orlic, acting as an envoy for Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić. Orlic extended Vučić's congratulations and well-wishes to the Republic of Guatemala, expressing hope for its continued prosperity. The Serbian official's presence at the inauguration bore witness to the enduring friendship between Serbia and Guatemala, a relationship that has spanned over 140 years and is characterized by shared understanding, respect, and mutual support on significant issues.

Affirmation of Serbia's Territorial Integrity

Vladimir Orlic's visit was not merely ceremonial. Taking the opportunity, Orlic expressed gratitude to Guatemala for its support of Serbia's territorial integrity and sovereignty. This diplomatic gesture underscores the mutual support and respect that have been hallmarks of the Serbia-Guatemala relationship. During his visit, Orlic also held discussions with various international dignitaries, including Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena, Organisation of American States Secretary General Luis Almagro, and Morocco's House of Representatives President Rachid Talbi Alami.

A Pivotal Moment for Guatemala

As Arévalo steps into office amidst high expectations and significant obstacles, his inauguration is a pivotal moment for Guatemala. The new president's anti-corruption stance and outsider status pose threats to entrenched interests. His success or failure in navigating these challenges will have profound implications for the future of the Central American nation, making the international support symbolized by Orlic's presence all the more critical.