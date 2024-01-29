Serbian Academy Explores Numerical Algorithms in Machine Learning: An Invitation for Researchers

Belgrade's Academy of Technical and Art Applied Studies, School of Electrical and Computer Engineering, has declared a Special Issue, seeking to delve deep into the latest advancements in numerical algorithms for machine learning. This academic initiative aims to shed light on the unexplored research questions regarding methodological innovation, performance, or theoretical grounding within the machine learning sphere.

Numerical Algorithms and Machine Learning

The Special Issue is inviting submissions on a plethora of topics, including natural language processing, computer vision, biometrics, autonomous systems, and more. Original research articles, review articles, and short communications pertinent to the field are welcomed. This exploration aims not only to advance the academic understanding of numerical algorithms in machine learning but also to promote a wider conversation about the practical applications of these advancements.

Submission and Publication Process

Interested researchers are directed to submit their manuscripts through the www.mdpi.com platform. The process necessitates registration and login for authors. The journal, Axioms, is a peer-reviewed, open-access monthly publication by MDPI. All manuscripts will undergo a single-blind peer-review process, and once accepted, will be published continuously and listed on the special issue website.

Guidelines and Assistance for Authors

Authors are advised to ensure their submissions are well formatted, written in proficient English, and have not been published previously. The Article Processing Charge for publication is 2400 CHF. However, MDPI offers an English editing service to assist authors if required. This initiative resonates with the journal's commitment to maintaining a high standard of academic rigor and aiding researchers in disseminating their work.

Proportional Hazards Model (PHM) and Machine Learning

One of the papers discusses the use of the Proportional Hazards Model (PHM) within a Condition-Based Maintenance (CBM) policy in asset-intensive industries. The paper emphasizes the innovative non/semi-parametric approaches to tackle the issue of parameter estimation with diverse covariates. It also highlights the integration of data scaling as a means to streamline the handling of condition data with diverse orders of magnitude and units, simplifying the modeling process and ensuring a more comprehensive and accurate underlying data analysis. The paper further explores the application of new machine learning methodologies on Cox’s Partial Likelihood Parameter Estimation for predictive maintenance decisions. This approach enhances the robustness of non-convex log-likelihood optimization and fortifies the PHM model with multiple covariates, making its interpretation easier for predictive maintenance purposes.