Business

Serbia Enforces ‘Do Not Call’ List: A Leap Towards Enhanced Consumer Rights

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:49 am EST
Serbia Enforces ‘Do Not Call’ List: A Leap Towards Enhanced Consumer Rights

In a decisive move towards fortifying consumer rights, Serbia is primed to enforce a new regulation starting January 5. This regulation allows individuals to opt-out of unsolicited marketing calls and text messages by enrolling in the “Do Not Call” list—an initiative proposed by the Ministry of Foreign and Internal Trade. The policy aims to uphold the sanctity of consumer privacy and choice, a cornerstone in the evolving landscape of consumer protection legislation.

Detailing the ‘Do Not Call’ Register

The register is to be managed under the vigilant oversight of the Regulatory Agency for Electronic Communications and Postal Services (RATEL). Prospective callers are mandated to consult the register before initiating contact, ensuring that the privacy of individuals on the list remains uncompromised. The list can be accessed through RATEL’s official website, enabling individuals to verify if a particular phone number is listed.

Joining or leaving the list is a hassle-free process, offered free of charge, and can be carried out via an app, electronically, or in-person at the premises of a mobile or landline operator’s business. This consumer-centric approach to design ensures that the process is accessible to all, irrespective of their technological proficiency.

Enforcement and Penalties

Compliance with the register is not a mere suggestion—it’s binding. Telemarketers who disregard the register and contact individuals on the list are liable to face penalties. Fines range from 8,000 to 50,000 dinars, contingent on whether the offender is an individual entrepreneur or a legal entity. This stringent enforcement mechanism aims to deter potential violators, ensuring that the “Do Not Call” list is more than just a symbolic gesture.

In addition to the financial penalties, consumers have the right to use records of such intrusive calls as evidence against sellers who choose to ignore the register. This provision adds another layer of protection, empowering consumers to take legal action, if necessary.

A Step Towards Robust Consumer Protection

The establishment of the “Do Not Call” list is a component of Serbia’s broader Law on Consumer Protection. This regulation signifies a step towards enhanced consumer rights and protection from unwanted marketing—a testament to Serbia’s commitment to creating a more regulated and respectful marketing environment.

In related news, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has reached a proposed settlement with XCast Labs over allegations of facilitating billions of illegal robocalls. The FTC ordered the VoIP provider to pay a $10 million civil penalty, with provisions for suspension based on its financial condition. This move further underscores the global effort to clamp down on invasive marketing practices.

0
Business Serbia
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

