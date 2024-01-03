Serbia Advances Infrastructure Development in 2024 with Major Projects

As Serbia steps into the new year, Finance Minister Sinisa Mali has confirmed the nation’s commitment to significantly advancing its infrastructure projects throughout 2024. The assurance comes with a clear allocation of funds in the current year’s budget, ensuring the steady progression of numerous major undertakings.

Belgrade Metro and EXPO 2027

The construction of the Belgrade Metro and preparations for EXPO 2027 are among the priority projects. The Belgrade Metro development, in particular, is making notable strides, with a contract in place for the construction of a depot. Further, the anticipation of an agreement for the execution of works on the first metro line is high, with March or April earmarked as the potential timeline.

Fruska Gora Corridor

A significant milestone in Serbia’s infrastructure development has been the construction of the Fruska Gora Corridor. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has expressed satisfaction with the progress made by the China Road and Bridge Corporation in this regard. The corridor spans 47.7 km, connecting Novi Sad to Ruma, is set to enhance local and regional connectivity. Vucic announced the inauguration of 167 kilometers of new highways and expressways in 2024, emphasizing the positive developments in Vojvodina province.

EU’s Corridor X

Simultaneously, the first joint rail border crossing between North Macedonia and Serbia has begun development with funding from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the EU. This crossing forms part of the EU’s Corridor X, aimed at improving links in the Western Balkans region. The project includes upgrades to existing railway station buildings, the construction of new structures, and the implementation of efficiency measures such as solar panels.

Collectively, these projects, which also include the development of the BIO4 Campus, a new bus station in Belgrade, expansion of the road and rail network, and further development of the Belgrade Waterfront, are expected to boost Serbia’s GDP. The nation’s steadfast commitment to these investments underscores its determination to advance the country’s infrastructure and ensure a prosperous future.