en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Serbia Advances Infrastructure Development in 2024 with Major Projects

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:11 am EST
Serbia Advances Infrastructure Development in 2024 with Major Projects

As Serbia steps into the new year, Finance Minister Sinisa Mali has confirmed the nation’s commitment to significantly advancing its infrastructure projects throughout 2024. The assurance comes with a clear allocation of funds in the current year’s budget, ensuring the steady progression of numerous major undertakings.

Belgrade Metro and EXPO 2027

The construction of the Belgrade Metro and preparations for EXPO 2027 are among the priority projects. The Belgrade Metro development, in particular, is making notable strides, with a contract in place for the construction of a depot. Further, the anticipation of an agreement for the execution of works on the first metro line is high, with March or April earmarked as the potential timeline.

Fruska Gora Corridor

A significant milestone in Serbia’s infrastructure development has been the construction of the Fruska Gora Corridor. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has expressed satisfaction with the progress made by the China Road and Bridge Corporation in this regard. The corridor spans 47.7 km, connecting Novi Sad to Ruma, is set to enhance local and regional connectivity. Vucic announced the inauguration of 167 kilometers of new highways and expressways in 2024, emphasizing the positive developments in Vojvodina province.

EU’s Corridor X

Simultaneously, the first joint rail border crossing between North Macedonia and Serbia has begun development with funding from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the EU. This crossing forms part of the EU’s Corridor X, aimed at improving links in the Western Balkans region. The project includes upgrades to existing railway station buildings, the construction of new structures, and the implementation of efficiency measures such as solar panels.

Collectively, these projects, which also include the development of the BIO4 Campus, a new bus station in Belgrade, expansion of the road and rail network, and further development of the Belgrade Waterfront, are expected to boost Serbia’s GDP. The nation’s steadfast commitment to these investments underscores its determination to advance the country’s infrastructure and ensure a prosperous future.

0
Business Serbia
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Qiyuan Green Power Secures Unicorn Status With Successful Series B Funding Round

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Vaalco Energy Sets Sights on Doubling Crude Production

By BNN Correspondents

Mercer Global Advisors Acquires Transitions Wealth Management: A Strategic Growth Move

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Sabre Corp Stock Declines, But Future Outlook Remains Optimistic

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Nextdoor Holdings Inc Faces Significant Stock Price Decline ...
@Business · 42 seconds
Nextdoor Holdings Inc Faces Significant Stock Price Decline ...
heart comment 0
Lululemon Founder Chip Wilson’s Early Share Sales: A Missed Billion-Dollar Opportunity?

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Lululemon Founder Chip Wilson's Early Share Sales: A Missed Billion-Dollar Opportunity?
AIDA Recognized for Sustainable Innovation in Metalforming

By Waqas Arain

AIDA Recognized for Sustainable Innovation in Metalforming
European Stocks Stumble Following Wall Street Tech Sector Sell-off

By BNN Correspondents

European Stocks Stumble Following Wall Street Tech Sector Sell-off
FTC Files Legal Action Against Response Tree LLC for Deceptive Telemarketing

By Salman Khan

FTC Files Legal Action Against Response Tree LLC for Deceptive Telemarketing
Latest Headlines
World News
Dublin Triumphs over Tyrone in Gaelic Football Clash: A Return to Form
17 seconds
Dublin Triumphs over Tyrone in Gaelic Football Clash: A Return to Form
The 2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Critical Juncture in American History
22 seconds
The 2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Critical Juncture in American History
Silent Sufferers: UK Adults Forego Health Care to Alleviate Strain on NHS
46 seconds
Silent Sufferers: UK Adults Forego Health Care to Alleviate Strain on NHS
NBA Showdown: Atlanta Hawks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder - Battle of Top Scorers
53 seconds
NBA Showdown: Atlanta Hawks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder - Battle of Top Scorers
Surf Photographer Sean Davey's Wife Battles Stage 4 Cancer: A Community Rallies
1 min
Surf Photographer Sean Davey's Wife Battles Stage 4 Cancer: A Community Rallies
Spire Healthcare's Ambitious Apprenticeship Program to Address Healthcare Shortage
2 mins
Spire Healthcare's Ambitious Apprenticeship Program to Address Healthcare Shortage
Petition for 'Wales' to Adopt the Welsh Equivalent 'Cymru' Gains Momentum
2 mins
Petition for 'Wales' to Adopt the Welsh Equivalent 'Cymru' Gains Momentum
Study Finds Link Between Reduced CO2 Production and Sleep Apnea in Heart Failure Patients
2 mins
Study Finds Link Between Reduced CO2 Production and Sleep Apnea in Heart Failure Patients
NATO Affirms Respect for Serbia's Military Neutrality: A Move Towards Progress
3 mins
NATO Affirms Respect for Serbia's Military Neutrality: A Move Towards Progress
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
2 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
2 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
4 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
5 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
5 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
11 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app