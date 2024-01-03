en English
Automotive

RT-RK Bolsters mARTini Solution with Upgrade for Legacy IVI SoCs

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:05 am EST
RT-RK Bolsters mARTini Solution with Upgrade for Legacy IVI SoCs

RT-RK, a major player in the realm of embedded software development, recently announced a significant upgrade to its acclaimed mARTini solution. mARTini, an Android container system specifically designed for Linux-based In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems, is set to receive a wave of enhancements aimed at expanding its compatibility with Legacy IVI Systems on a Chip (SoCs). Prominent among these SoCs are NVIDIA’s automotive-grade products, Parker and Xavier, as well as NXP’s i.MX series.

Legacy System Support and Android Optimization

The upgrade will enable mARTini to work seamlessly across a diverse range of hardware configurations, effectively ensuring optimal performance even on legacy systems. This is a significant advancement that will empower Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) by allowing them to integrate Android applications into their existing IVI systems. Consequently, this extends the functional lifespan of current IVI generations, offering considerable benefits to manufacturers and end-users alike.

Embracing Future Android Releases

In addition to enhancing compatibility with legacy systems, the upgrade also encompasses a focus on virtualization, a key feature of the upcoming Android 14 release. RT-RK has also updated mARTini to support the currently available Android 12. This forward-thinking approach ensures that mARTini remains relevant and beneficial in the rapidly evolving tech landscape.

Benchmarking Robustness and Commitment

RT-RK has demonstrated the robustness of the mARTini upgrade by successfully completing the Android Compatibility Test Suite (CTS). This achievement underscores the solution’s reliability and effectiveness. Krsto Lazic, Head of Marketing and Sales at RT-RK, reaffirmed the company’s dedication to continually enhancing the mARTini solution. He emphasized the company’s strategic focus on supporting OEMs in their transition to Android, thereby driving the progression of IVI technology.

Automotive Serbia
Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

