Paceville Bouncer Charged: From NYE Assault to Drug Trafficking in Malta

Petar Bajic, a Serbian national previously embroiled in a New Year's Eve assault case, faces new charges of cocaine trafficking in Malta's nightlife hub, Paceville. Arrested with 70 grams of cocaine, Bajic's legal battles deepen as he pleads not guilty to drug trafficking, involvement in a conspiracy, and aggravated possession, marking a significant turn in his controversial stint as a bouncer.

Advertisment

From Security to Suspect

In January, Bajic was one of five security guards charged with assaulting Ahmed Adam Idriss Albarjo just before midnight outside a Paceville club. The altercation, captured on video, showed Albarjo being beaten and kicked, adding a layer of public scrutiny to Bajic's role in the nightlife scene. However, the subsequent discovery of cocaine in Bajic's car by the police, following a tip-off, has shifted the narrative from assault to alleged drug trafficking, raising questions about the dual lives some bouncers lead.

Legal Proceedings and Charges

Advertisment

During his arraignment, Bajic faced several charges related to drug trafficking, including supplying or distributing cocaine and aggravated possession under circumstances implying the drugs were not for personal use. Additionally, he was charged with operating as a security guard without a proper license, complicating his defense. Despite pleading not guilty, Bajic did not request bail, resulting in his custody pending trial. The court also approved a freezing order on his assets, underlining the gravity of the accusations.

Societal Impact and Reflections

This case illuminates the darker underbelly of nightlife security, where lines between legality and criminality blur. Bajic's transition from a bouncer accused of assault to a figure facing serious drug trafficking charges prompts a broader discussion on the oversight and regulation of nightlife security personnel. As the community reels from the revelations, the impending trial will not only determine Bajic's fate but also influence future policies and perceptions regarding nightlife security in Malta.