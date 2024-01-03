en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Čoka Rakita Project: A New Dawn for Gold Mining in Serbia

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:52 pm EST
Čoka Rakita Project: A New Dawn for Gold Mining in Serbia

Čoka Rakita project, located in Serbia and managed by Dundee Precious Metals (DPM), is making significant strides, leveraging on the favorable infrastructure conditions. Its strategic location and easy accessibility to power and road networks have positioned it as a key player in the mining industry. The project’s proximity to DPM’s existing operations in Bulgaria and the company’s expertise in underground mining and processing further fortifies its standing.

Progressive Metallurgical Testing and Exploration

Recent metallurgical tests have shown encouraging results for the project. The expected gold recoveries are projected to be around 90% using gravity concentration and conventional flotation methods. This promising outcome has further bolstered DPM’s confidence in the project. Alongside, the company is actively engaged in exploration and infill drilling, aiming to expedite the project’s development. The steps include geotechnical and hydrogeological drilling, further metallurgical testing, and meticulous planning of site infrastructure.

Stakeholder Engagement and Permitting

Staying true to its commitment, DPM is proactively engaging with stakeholders while diligently managing permitting processes. The project has garnered positive responses from both local and national authorities, providing a conducive environment for its advancement. DPM’s presence in Serbia since 2008 and the trust it has built over the years have been instrumental in fostering strong community and government relationships.

Anticipation of Preliminary Economic Assessment

A preliminary economic assessment (PEA) is on the horizon, expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2024. The PEA aims to process 850,000 tonnes annually, setting a significant milestone for the project. The high-grade deposit discovery at Čoka Rakita, boasting an estimated 1.8 million ounces of gold, has added an impetus to the project’s progression.

In line with the industry standards, DPM is committed to responsible environmental management and social development. The company holds a firm belief in creating opportunities for local community development and has been focusing on establishing partnerships with local stakeholders. This mutual benefit approach ensures that the Čoka Rakita project will deliver substantial benefits for Serbia and its people.

0
Business Serbia
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
16 seconds ago
Dollar Tree Expands Cage-Free Egg Initiative Amid Divergent Industry Trends
As the year 2024 unfolds, Dollar Tree, a renowned American discount variety retailer, is making strides in an initiative aimed at evaluating the customer response to cage-free eggs. In a move that signals a significant shift in its approach to sustainability and animal welfare, the company is expanding its pilot program, initially launched in 63
Dollar Tree Expands Cage-Free Egg Initiative Amid Divergent Industry Trends
General Motors Triumphs in 2023 with Significant Sales Boost, Optimistic for 2024
2 mins ago
General Motors Triumphs in 2023 with Significant Sales Boost, Optimistic for 2024
Navigating the Evolving Landscape: PR Industry Predictions for 2024
2 mins ago
Navigating the Evolving Landscape: PR Industry Predictions for 2024
Liel Miranda Appointed CEO of Footwear Titan Alpargatas
22 seconds ago
Liel Miranda Appointed CEO of Footwear Titan Alpargatas
Federal Employees See Positive Returns in TSP Funds Amid Preparations for Tax Season
33 seconds ago
Federal Employees See Positive Returns in TSP Funds Amid Preparations for Tax Season
Groundworks Appoints Michael Mullican as New CFO, Eyes Continued Growth
1 min ago
Groundworks Appoints Michael Mullican as New CFO, Eyes Continued Growth
Latest Headlines
World News
Injured Basketball Prospect Adhel Tac Joins South Carolina Gamecocks
12 seconds
Injured Basketball Prospect Adhel Tac Joins South Carolina Gamecocks
COVID-19 Outbreak in Orillia Memorial Hospital Amid Calls for Increased Healthcare Funding
19 seconds
COVID-19 Outbreak in Orillia Memorial Hospital Amid Calls for Increased Healthcare Funding
Taraji P. Henson Advocates for Women's Health Awareness
27 seconds
Taraji P. Henson Advocates for Women's Health Awareness
Kenya's Balance of Power Tested Amidst Accusations of Judicial Corruption
33 seconds
Kenya's Balance of Power Tested Amidst Accusations of Judicial Corruption
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren Vows Not to Resign Amid Political Challenges
37 seconds
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren Vows Not to Resign Amid Political Challenges
Bangladesh Achieves Major Public Health Victory: Virtually Eliminates Visceral Leishmaniasis
54 seconds
Bangladesh Achieves Major Public Health Victory: Virtually Eliminates Visceral Leishmaniasis
Revolution in Urological Stone Treatment in Sri Lanka: Hayleys Lifesciences Introduces Dornier Medilas H140
3 mins
Revolution in Urological Stone Treatment in Sri Lanka: Hayleys Lifesciences Introduces Dornier Medilas H140
Court Backs E-Cigarette Manufacturers, Criticizes FDA's Arbitrary Rejection
3 mins
Court Backs E-Cigarette Manufacturers, Criticizes FDA's Arbitrary Rejection
Crown Point Athletics Extends Deadline for Youth Hockey Program
4 mins
Crown Point Athletics Extends Deadline for Youth Hockey Program
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
43 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
1 hour
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
1 hour
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
3 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
3 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app