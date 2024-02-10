Belgrade Philharmonic Orchestra Celebrates 100 Years Amid Calls for Change

Belgrade's Venerable Orchestra Marks a Century Amidst Strife and Celebration: A Century of Harmony, a Call for Change

In the heart of the Serbian capital, the Belgrade Philharmonic Orchestra (BPO) stands poised to celebrate a milestone - its centenary. Yet, as the musicians tune their instruments and prepare to serenade audiences with a repertoire that spans generations, they are also voicing concerns over unresolved organizational and financial issues that have plagued the institution for years.

A Century of Harmony

The BPO, founded in 1923, has a rich history of enchanting audiences with its symphonic mastery. Over the decades, it has become an integral part of Serbia's cultural fabric, showcasing both local talent and international compositions. This year, in honor of its centenary, the orchestra is set to perform works by two groundbreaking African-American composers for the first time - Carlos Simon, a contemporary composer nominated for a Grammy Award, and Florence Price, recognized as the first African-American woman to have a symphony performed by a major orchestra.

The orchestra will also revisit its 2014 American tour by performing Jean Sibelius' Symphony No. 2, a piece that resonated deeply with audiences during their U.S. tour. The inclusion of these diverse compositions reflects the BPO's commitment to broadening its musical horizon and embracing the global symphonic landscape.

A Call for Change

Despite the jubilation surrounding its centenary, the BPO is grappling with several longstanding issues. Among these are low salaries, the absence of a permanent director since Ivan Tasovac's death over two years ago, and the need for a modern concert hall uniform.

Acting Director Darko Krstic acknowledged these concerns and assured the musicians that efforts to address them are underway or will commence soon. Plans for a new concert hall are in progress, with construction expected to commence in seven to eight months, pending the acquisition of necessary permits.

The newly formed Government of Serbia has also pledged to hold a competition for a new director and establish a working group to increase salary coefficients for employees in the culture sector. These initiatives signal a promising step towards resolving the orchestra's financial woes and securing a stable future.

Striking a New Chord

As the BPO commemorates its storied past and looks forward to a new chapter, it stands at the precipice of change. The orchestra's decision to incorporate works by African-American composers into its repertoire reflects a broader shift in the global music industry, one that seeks to amplify diverse voices and perspectives.

Simultaneously, the BPO's calls for institutional reform echo the struggles faced by many orchestras worldwide. In an era where the arts often find themselves at the mercy of budget cuts and shifting cultural priorities, the BPO's efforts to secure a sustainable future serve as a clarion call for the value and necessity of cultural institutions.

Belgrade's venerable orchestra may be marking a century of harmony, but it is also heralding a new era - one where the music industry grapples with its past, embraces change, and strives for a more inclusive and equitable future.

As the curtain rises on the BPO's centenary celebrations, the echoes of its past mingle with the promises of tomorrow. The orchestra's commitment to showcasing diverse compositions, coupled with its calls for institutional reform, serves as a testament to the enduring power of music and the resilience of those who dedicate their lives to its pursuit.