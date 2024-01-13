en English
Business

Andersen Global Bolsters Its Presence in Serbia with Strategic Expansion

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:56 am EST
Andersen Global Bolsters Its Presence in Serbia with Strategic Expansion

Today, Andersen Global, an international association of tax and legal experts, announced the expansion of its services in Serbia, integrating Andersen Savjetovanje into its existing operations. This strategic move aims at strengthening the organization’s commitment to building a worldwide multidisciplinary organization and securing a competitive advantage in the region.

Enhancing Tax and Business Advisory Capabilities

The integration of Andersen Savjetovanje will add complementary tax and business advisory capabilities to Andersen’s existing platform in Serbia. The broad spectrum of services that Andersen offers include VAT advisory, transfer pricing, corporate and indirect tax compliance, tax dispute resolution, due diligence, financial restructuring, and anti-money laundering efforts. In addition, the firm provides expertise in mergers and acquisitions and transaction services.

Andersen Global: A Global Footprint

Founded in 2013 by Andersen Tax in the U.S., Andersen Global is a collective of independent, legally separate member firms made up of tax and legal professionals. With a presence in 170 locations worldwide, Andersen Global boasts a professional workforce exceeding 15,000 individuals. This latest expansion in Serbia reinforces the organization’s global footprint and its dedication to servicing clients with seamless and top-quality tax and legal advice.

A Message from the CEO

The expansion was announced by Mark Vorsatz, Chairman and CEO of Andersen Global. He emphasized the organization’s dedication to fostering a global multidisciplinary organization that delivers high-quality, seamless services to clients across the world. The move, he stated, is a testament to Andersen Global’s commitment to maintaining its competitive edge in the region.

Serbia
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

