Air Serbia Set to Expand Widebody Fleet and Launch China Flights

Air Serbia, the national airline of Serbia, is on the cusp of substantial growth, with plans to expand its widebody fleet by acquiring two additional Airbus A330 aircraft. Announced by Serbia’s Finance Minister, Siniša Mali, during an interview with the Tanjug news agency, the airline aims to initiate flights to Shanghai and Guangzhou by May 2024. Not only will this development enable Air Serbia to tap into new markets, but it will also increase flight frequencies on existing routes, including the potential for double daily flights to New York during the summer peak.

Building on a Solid Foundation

Before these new aircraft enter service, they will undergo maintenance and be graced with Air Serbia’s distinctive livery. The upcoming expansion aligns with the strategy revealed last year by Air Serbia’s CEO, Jiri Marek, which includes having four A330s in the fleet. This will not only strengthen the airline’s presence in China but also provide spare capacity to address maintenance or spare parts issues that may arise. It’s worth noting that Air Serbia has already secured slots for two weekly flights to Shanghai and permits for three weekly rotations to Guangzhou.

Boosting Frequencies on the New York Route

Alongside the plan to penetrate new Chinese markets, there’s also consideration to boost frequencies on the New York route. This decision underscores the airline’s commitment to enhancing its international connectivity and ensuring that its services are as convenient as possible for passengers. With these new aircraft, Air Serbia could potentially offer double daily flights to New York during the summer peak, providing passengers with greater flexibility in their travel plans.

A Successful Expansion Strategy

Since the commencement of direct flights from Belgrade to Tianjin in December 2022, Air Serbia has seen remarkable success. The route celebrated its first anniversary in December 2023, having transported over 20,000 passengers, operated more than 55 flights, and achieved an outbound seat occupancy rate of nearly 75%. This success is a testament to the airline’s effective expansion strategy, which includes the recent agreement for widebody fleet expansion and the ongoing exploration of new routes.

